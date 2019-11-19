Miedema scores 4 to lead the St. Thomas Aquinas girls’ soccer; 2 Hialeah pitchers sign

Shay Miedema scored four goals to lead the St. Thomas Aquinas High School girls’ soccer team past Coral Springs 8-0 on Monday.

Also contributing were Milan Piere-Jerome 2 goals, Rachel Pellisery and Arielle Favreau one goal each. Gabrielle Stewart, Isabella Kleva, Inez O’neill and Brooke Sanfillipo one assist each. GKs Alexandra Carpintero and Maddie Messingschaleger combine for shutout. STA: 2-0

▪ South Broward 8, American 0: Devin Levine 4 goals, Olecia Colston goal, Emilia Hernandez shutout. SB: 3-0.

▪ Carrollton 6, Pinecrest Prep 0: Fatima Perez Hickman 3 goals, assist; Lexi Molina goal, assist; Annie Diaz Silveira and Cata Luna 1 goal each; Victoria Quimper and Bea Stone 2 assists each.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

▪ St. Brendan 5, Scheck-Hillel 0: Emi Rincon 2 goals, Sophie Gonzalez, Mia Falcone, and Paulina Llorens one goal each. B. Silar and Christal Padron combined for the shutout. STB: 3-0.

▪ Florida Christian 2, Archimedean 0: Rachel Burke 2 goals. Annabelle Aquila and Victoria Toledo one assist each. FC: 2-0-1.

▪ St Thomas Aquinas 8, Coral Springs 0: Shay Miedema 4 goals, Milan Piere-Jerome 2 goals, Rachel Pellisery and Arielle Favreau one goal each. Gabrielle Stewart, Isabella Kleva, Inez O’neill and Brooke Sanfillipo one assist each. GKs Alexandra Carpintero and Maddie Messingschaleger combine for shutout. STA: 2-0.

▪ Pembroke Pines Charter 8, Monarch 0: Leyla Molina, 3 goals, assist; Francesca Brito 3 goals, Alai Araujo and Bradi Stewart one goal each. PC: 2-0.

▪ LaSalle 3, Miami Country Day 1: Anabel Toledo goal and assist; Jessica Saavedra and Sofia Concepcion one goal each; Deanna Prieto assist; LAS: 3-0.

▪ Miami Springs 2, Mater Lakes 1: Jasmine Romay and Ashley Romay one goal and one assist each. Elizabeth Viscaino great defense. MS: 2-0.

BOYS’ SOCCER

▪ Palmetto 3, Coral Reef 0: David Lozano, Malik Menzie and Jackson Menachem one goal each. Peekay Stoffle and Andrew Castro one assist each. PAL: 3-0.

▪ University School 6, Chaminade 0: Joel Castellanos 2 goals. Sebastian “Nino” Smith, Diego Garcia, Carlos Levy and Rafael Matiello one goal each. Simon Mertnoff shutout. US: 4-0.

▪ TERRA 2, Edison 1: Sebastian Inigo 2 goals; Luis Fernandez-Valle and Cristian Perez one assist each. TER: 4-0.

▪ Miami Beach 2, Hialeah 1: Daniel Granda 2 goals, Matias Piana assist. MB: 2-0.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

▪ TERRA 40, Braddock 24: TER: Hernandez 14, Ricklick 10, Holthaus 6, Gutierrez 5, Cosomano 3, Lizardo 2. BR – Prue 9, Pozo 6, Gonzalez 3, Huggins 3, Rodriguez 3. Halftime: BR 21-16. Rebounds: Pozo 11; Assists: Lopez 3; Steals: Hernandez 14. 3-pointers: Prue 3, Hernandez 2, Holthaus 2, Huggins 2, Rodriguez 1.

▪ Gulliver Prep 85, Coral Reef 16: Kaitlyn Sanders 21, Haymore 18, Doctor 14, Aguilera 13, Kaplan 8, Delgado 8, Krysten Sanders 3. Half: GP 58-11.

▪ Hialeah 52, South Miami 8: Domingue 12, Holsey 10, Bernard 8, Duverlus 8.

Signings

Hialeah High left-handed pitcher Joseph Delgado, left, signed to Palm Beach College, and Hialeah High right-handed pitcher Erick Andujar will be going to Florida Memorial University.