Hailey Pruna and Annabelle Aquila lead the Florida Christian girls’ team soccer to win

Hailey Pruna and Annabelle Aquila each scored to lead the Florida Christian high school girls’ soccer team to victory against Southwest 2-0 on Friday.

Ayleen Amador and Esther Jones one assist each. Florida Christian improved to 1-0-1.

MORE GIRLS’ SOCCER

▪ Pembroke Pines Charter 4, West Broward 1: Francesca Brito 3 goals, Alai Araujo 1 goal, Alexa Robles 2 assists.

▪ Ransom Everglades 1, Pine Crest 0: Lindsay Gould scored the lone goal and Preston Edmunds had 12 saves and a shutout.

▪ LaSalle 4, TERRA 3: Valentina Pafumi 2 goals, Anabel Toledo goal, assist, Hanah Gonzalez goal, Nikki Nielsen, Sabrina Sousa, Jenna Medina 1 assist each. LAS: 1-0.

BOYS’ SOCCER

▪ LaSalle 0, MAST 0: Manel Lopez shutout.

▪ Miami Beach 3, Ferguson 1: Daniel Granda 2 goals, Ethan Sogocio 1 goal, 1 assist, James Lewis assist. MB: 1-0.

▪ TERRA 5, Coral Reef 3: Cristian Perez 3 goals, Sebastian Inigo and Luis Fernandez Valle 1 goal each.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

▪ Preseason Girls Basketball Classic at Miami High -- SLAM 55, Doral 38: SLAM – Kalia Harrington 22 point, Victoria Pranguren 13.

▪ Miami High 83, Lourdes 56: MHS Colleen Bucknor 22; LOU: Madison Porras 28.