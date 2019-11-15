Senior Michael Pratt leads Deerfield Beach to victory in a Class 8A regional semifinal

Senior quarterback Michael Pratt passed for 158 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score to lead Deerfield Beach to a 44-6 victory against Palm Beach Central in a Class 8A regional semifinal at Bronco Stadium on Friday.

The Bucks (9-3) will face the Vero Beach/Treasure Coast winner in a regional game next Friday.

“Game was decided in the trenches,” said Deerfield Beach coach Jevon Glenn. “We knew we had to keep Brian Robinson in control. We also were able to impose our will on them.”

Robinson scored five touchdowns in the Broncos regional quarterfinal win last week.

In the Bucks’ nine victories this season, they have outscored their opponents 436-39. They also improved to 12-5 all-time in playoff games against Palm Beach teams dating back to 1977.

Deerfield Beach put the game out of reach on its first two possessions of the second half.

Backup sophomore running back Jaziun Patterson scored on runs of 5 and 11 yards for a 42-6 lead, which led to a running clock.

“We took what they gave us,” Glenn said. “For us that changes quarter by quarter.”

Patterson entered the game late in the second quarter after senior running back Jaylan Knighton had some quad tightness. Knighton had 77 yards on eight carries.

The Bucks defensive front was solid all night in pursuit of Broncos quarterback Anarjahe Douriet. He would be sacked five times and was held to minus-3 yards on 15 carries.

The Bucks added a safety to complete the scoring.

The Bucks fell behind early 6-0, before reeling off 28 consecutive points in the first half.

Immediately after the Broncos score, sophomore Joseph Kennedy returned the ensuing kickoff 90 yards for the touchdown.

After a Central punt, the Bucks needed four plays to drive 68-yards for another score. Knighton’s 51-yard run to the Broncos 11, Pratt scored on a 11-yard option play for a 14-6 lead.

Pratt added a 36-yard scoring pass to Miami Hurricanes commit Xavier Restrepo and a 35-yard touchdown pass to Maryland commit Deajuan McDougle for the 28-6 halftime lead.