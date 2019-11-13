Long-time high school baseball coach in South Florida Angel Herrera passes away

Angel Herrera loved to recruit. He had a special way of connecting that allowed him to bring in players such as Manny Machado, Anthony Rizzo and Albert Almora to the Florida Legends 18-and-under travel baseball team he co-founded with Carlos Marti.

Herrera, a long-time Miami baseball coach at Killian High and other stops, passed away on Monday afternoon at the age of 41. He is survived by his wife, Lissette, and their 14-year-old son A.J.

“I’m at a loss for words,” said Marti, who wept quietly in his phone when reached for comment. “We called each other ‘brother’. … I spoke to him three or four times a day.”

A native of Washington, D.C., Herrera attended Miami’s Southwest High, earning All-Dade honors as a junior and senior.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

It was at St. Thomas University as a freshman first baseman where he first met Marti, who was a junior pitcher at the time.

In 2007, the bond between Marti and Herrera grew much closer as they co-founded the Florida Legends. Marti said that the Legends have had an incredible run of success, helping to produce 20 major-leaguers in a 12-year span, far outpacing many other clubs.

“That was our baby, and Angel was the architect of those teams,” Marti said of the Legends. “Recruiting players and putting the team together — that was his favorite thing.”

Marti said he doesn’t yet know what caused Herrera to pass. He only knows that there has been some history of heart disease in the family. Herrera’s wife came home Monday night and found Angel passed away on his recliner, Marti said.

“He was a great person,” Marti said, “a great human being.”

Ferguson principal Rafael Villalobos would certainly agree with that sentiment.

Villalobos hired Herrera as Ferguson’s baseball coach in August of 2018.

Herrera started his coaching career at Miami Christian in 2000. He had a decade of tremendous success at Killian and was named The Herald’s Baseball Coach of the Year in 2012. After that, he spent two years as an assistant at Miami Dade College before taking the job at Ferguson for the 2019 season.

“He will be truly missed,” Villalobos said. “He was loved. Many of our kids are grieving — and not just the baseball players. He was also a great math teacher.

“Many of our students were waiting for him to tutor them on Tuesday morning. They are in shock just like all of us.”

Villalobos said Herrera had a special rapport with kids.

“He was strict but fair,” Villalobos said. “He developed a bond with students. He earned their respect, and it was easy for him because he loved his job.”

3 ATHLETES SIGN

With the early-signing window opening up Wednesday, Miami Springs took maximum advantage when the school held a special signing ceremony in the auditorium in front of students, faculty and family.

Two girls soccer players, Gabi Cimino and Elizabeth Vizcaino along with baseball player Carlos Rey, all signed their letters of intent.

Cimino, who was the Miami Herald’s Female Soccer Player of the Year in 2017/18 before suffering a knee injury last year that ended her season early, signed with Florida Atlantic University. Vizcaino, a Herald First-Team All County player the last two years inked her deal with Florida Southern College in Lakeland.

Rey, a pitcher/outfielder who led the Golden Hawks to the state final four last May and was the Herald’s 5A-2A Player of the Year, signed with Nova Southeastern University.

BILL DALEY

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

▪ Palmer Trinity 50, Monsignor Pace 47: PT – Montes 13, Leon 10, Martinez 8, Lindsay 7, Deleon 6, Brand 4, Porto 2. Half: Pace 25-21. Three pointers: Leon 2, Martinez 1, Deleon 1 Rebounds: Brand 15 Steals: Leon 3. Assists: Montes 5.

▪ Posnack 26, Katz Yeshiva 24: POS – Ehrlich 8, Fishman 7, Bensadon 4, Greenbaum 3, Tawil 3. KATZ – Adler 9, Stadlan 9, Hoffman 4, Samuels 2.

▪ Hebrew Academy 39, Hillel 12: HA – Wolfson 17, Lurie 6, Atun 5, S. Ebner 4, L. Ebner 3, Reinberg 2; HIL – Wainer 6, Lieberman 2, Algranatin 2, Bonnett 2.

BOYS’ SOCCER

▪ Ransom Everglades 8, Keys Gate Charter 0: Danny Mendoza, Nick Stone-Perez, and Joe Gross all had two goals each. RE: 1-0.

▪ TERRA 3, Varela 1: Sebastian Inigo 2 goals, Jaden Silveira 1 goal. TER: 1-0.

▪ Doral 4, Gulliver Prep. 0: Daniel Karam, Aaron Tamariz, Matias Cavallo and Diego Rived one goal each. DOR: 1-0.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

▪ Miami Springs 8, MAST Academy 0: Gabi Cimino 4 goals, 3 assists; Ashley Romay 2 goals, 1 assist; Jasmine Romay 1 goal, 2 assists; Latyfath Ubeda goal. MS: 1-0.

▪ Coral Reef 6, TERRA 0: Katherine Diaz 2 goals, 1 assist; Mia Vissepo goal, Sophia Lopez goal. CR: 1-0.

▪ Carrollton 9, Nova 1: Annie Diaz Silveira 3 goals, 1 assist; Fatima Perez Hickman 2 goals, 2 assists; Sabrina Barguieras goal, assist; Jackie Reed goal, assist; Victoria Quimper and Lucia Robledo 1 goal each.

▪ South Broward 3, Fort Lauderdale 0: Devin Levin 2 goals, Bella Nowakowski 1 goal, Emilia Hernandez shutout. SB: 1-0

FALL ALL-COUNTY BALLOTS

▪ NOTICE: Athletic directors and coaches, the fall All-County ballots were e-mailed to ADs last week. If you have not received one please e-mail hssports@miamiherald.com to request a form.