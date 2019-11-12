This is how the Palmetto high school boys, girls swimmers advanced to the state meet

The trip north to Boca Raton High School last weekend proved to be well worth it for the Palmetto high school boys and girls swimming and diving teams.

That after the boys placed second overall and the girls fourth in the Region 4-4A swimming and diving meet. That means both teams advance to this weekend’s State 4A meet at Sailfish Splash Waterpark and Aquatics Center in Stuart.

Palmetto took first and second in the boys’ 200 freestyle as Kyle Korvick (1:39.74) and Jacob Wienants (1:42.80) had impressive times. The boys 4 x 100 freestyle relay also won as Wienants, Christian Perez, Roberto Valdes and Korvick turned in a time of 3:11.49. Korvick also won the the boys 100 freestyle with a 45.6.

The boys’ 200 Freestyle Relay team of Wienants, Perez, Korvick and Raphael Pagan also finished first with a time of 1:28.21, and the boys’ 200 medley relay team of Pagan, Daniel Grant, Roberto Valdes and Kyrylo Romankiv won with a 1:40.52. Valaria Strohmeier led the way for the girls by placing 2nd in the 200 IM with a time of 2:06.56.

BOYS’ SOCCER

▪ Westminster Christian 2, Palmer Trinity 2: WC – Max Maduro 2 goals, Matias Gutierrez assist, Matias Zuniga assist. PT – Luis Sosa and Franco Sluman, 1 goal each, Eduardo Franceschi and Hermo Lopez 1 assist each.

▪ University School 6, Divine Savior 0: Sebastian Baredes and Joel Castellanos, two goals each. Sebastian “Nino” Smith and Jan Nunez one goal each. Simon Mertnoff records the shutout.

BOYS’ STATE CROSS COUNTRY

▪ Ramson Everglades finished 16th out of 32 teams:Felipe de Cardenas 42nd place, 17:03.82 (personal best), Alex Dray 58th place, 17:15.15 (personal best), Tomas Esber 60th place, 17:17.70 (personal best), Justin Wong 18:47.87; Christian Gardner 19:21.85; Erik Medina 19:54.06; Santiago Duckenfield-Lopez 20:27.45.