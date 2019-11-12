Missing keys, flooded fields: McCarthy has overcome a lot to become a girls’ soccer power

The bus driver lost his keys at the worst time.

Just two hours before last February’s Class 4A state title game in DeLand, the Archbishop McCarthy Mavericks girls’ soccer players and coaches responded to their driver’s issue by frantically calling multiple Ubers.

The Mavericks arrived just 45 minutes before the opening kick and then lost their first state final 1-0 to powerhouse prep school Montverde Academy.

“The loss was heartbreaking, but we’re not going to let it define us,” said midfielder Cassie Lawson, who is back for her senior season. “A lot of leadership and self-reflection came out of that loss. But we’ve shown we can bounce back from just about anything.”

The Mavericks, who finished 25-1-0 last season, overcame a major bit of adversity when their on-campus soccer field flooded in late January, just in time for the playoffs.

By virtue of their stellar regular season, the Mavericks had earned the home-field advantage through the state semifinals.

But, because of the flooded field, the Mavericks were forced to give up three home playoff games, playing twice at neutral sites and once at St. Thomas Aquinas, prevailing each time.

This season, the Mavericks could benefit now that Montverde, which won titles in 2018 and 2019, is no longer competing for a state championship.

“It opens things up for everybody,” McCarthy coach Mike Sica said of Montverde’s departure.

Sica, a retired Pembroke Pines firefighter, is in his 10th season as McCarthy’s coach, and he’s built the program brick by brick.

His staff includes Wayne Noble, who remains a Pembroke Pines firefighter. The other two assistant coaches are former McCarthy girls’ soccer players: Nicole Sica, who is also Mike’s daughter, and Christine Mastandrea.

Sica said the old TV show “Rescue Me” was an accurate portrayal of firefighting camaraderie, sarcasm and bonding.

“We bring the fire-department mentality to McCarthy soccer,” Sica said. “We do a lot of charity work such as food drives for the needy.

“Even though soccer season only lasts three months, our program is a year-long thing with the team.”

Sica’s methods are clearly working. The Mavericks reached the state semifinals for the first time in program history in 2018 and took it one step further this past season.

They graduated three players off last season’s team that are now part of college soccer programs: Jaden Roberts (Rice University); Devyn Encalada (North Florida); and Sofia Mallardi (NSU).

But plenty of talent returns, including forward Sophia Goetz, who led the team with 15 goals last season as a freshman.

Several Mavericks seniors have already committed to play college soccer, including Jordyn Pitter (UCF); Riley Balser (Seton Hall); Kelly Hastings (Charlotte); Nadia Colon (Texas-Rio Grand Valley) and Lawson (Babson).

Two of the team’s top juniors are Kimmy Cover, who has committed to Brown, and Lili Katz, who scored nine goals last season.

Sophomore Isa Quintero, who was sensational in keeping Montverde to just one goal in the state final, is locked into a goalie competition that also includes junior Jordyn Gifford and freshman Paloma Pena, giving McCarthy enviable depth at a key position.

Natalia Perez, who has a 1500 SAT, and Sofia Enriquez, a Silver Knight nominee, are contributors and also the team’s top two scholars.

Added to that mix of core players is the fact that three of McCarthy’s four coaches work at the school. Mike Sica is the school’s paramedic, Mastandrea is a guidance counselor, and Nicole Sica works in social media/advertising.

“We have a different dynamic because we are with these girls all the time,” Mastandrea said. “We probably see them more than their own parents.

“During games, Mike uses a lot of sarcasm. If we are making bad passes, he might say: ‘We are the team wearing black, in case you forgot.’ It’s said in a joking matter, but the girls understand when we’re serious.”

At a glance

2018-2019 STATE CHAMPS

5A: Palm Harbor

4A: Montverde

3A: Plantation American Heritage

2A: Jacksonville Bolles

1A: St. John’s Country Day

2019-2020 KEY DATES

Jan. 27-Feb. 8: district tournaments

Feb. 11: regional quarterfinals

Feb. 14: regional semifinals

Feb. 18: regional finals

Feb. 21: state semifinals

Feb. 26-29: state finals in DeLand

BREAKDOWN

7A: Reigning state champ Palm Harbor is in this class. But Broward will have plenty of challengers, including Cypress Bay, which lost 1-0 to Palm Harbor in last season’s state final. Other Broward teams to watch include Cooper City and St. Thomas Aquinas — which both made regional semifinals last season — as well as Western and Flanagan. Coral Reef, which also made regional semifinals last season, leads the pack in Miami-Dade.

6A: Traditional power Lourdes, which reached the regional finals last season, leads this class.

5A: Archbishop McCarthy, which made the state final last season, heads this class. Pines Charter will also challenge.

4A: Reigning 3A state champ American Heritage leads this class, bringing back three key seniors: Lilly Graves, Gabby Scarlett and Olivia Roth. Cardinal Gibbons, which made the 2A state final last season, will challenge along with North Broward Prep and Gulliver.

3A: Reigning state champ Jacksonville Bolles is in this class. State semifinalist Miami Country Day and regional finalists Carrollton and Palmer Trinity are traditional powers. LaSalle, Ransom and Westminster Christian are other challengers.

2A: Reigning state champ St. John’s Country Day leads this class.