These four South Florida football players selected for the 2020 All-American Bowl 

The roster is set for the 2020 All-American Bowl and the bowl representatives are in town for some jersey presentations.

Featuring top high school football players from around the nation, four players from South Florida have been selected and the first jersey presentation will take place Thursday morning at St. Thomas Aquinas High School when linebacker and University of Florida commit Derek Wingo accepts his.

Belen Jesuit running back Don Chaney Jr., who is headed to the University of Miami was also selected and his event is scheduled to take place in the school’s athletic center, Friday, Nov. 8 at 10 a.m.

It will be a big two days for Gulliver Prep defensive end Donnell Harris beginning on Monday, Nov. 11. Harris, who has 24 sacks this season, is expected to make his formal commitment to Texas A&M followed by the All-American Bowl jersey presentation on Tuesday.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Columbus wide receiver Xavier Henderson, who is uncommitted but leaning toward either Florida or Clemson, rounds out the South Florida representation for the game, set for Jan. 4, 2020 at the Alamodome in San Antonio on NBC, and will be presented his jersey on Wednesday at the school.

These four now join an elite fraternity of athletes who have played in the All-American Bowl, including Reggie Bush, Tim Tebow, Joe Thomas, Andrew Luck, Odell Beckham Jr. and Trevor Lawrence.

Girls’ volleyball

▪ Regional Finals — St. Brendan Volleyball d. Coral Springs Charter 3-1 (25-18, 25-17, 24-26, 25-19): Emily Diaz had 18 Kills, 20 digs, 6 Aces; Nataly Hernandez had 16 Kills, 3 blocks; Juliana Lentz had 11 Kills; Allison Ibarria had 48 Assists, 12 digs, 6 Aces; Sophia Diaz had 15 digs. St. Brendan 25-4.

Girls’ soccer

▪ Miami Beach Preseason Tournament — Miami Springs 8, Mater 0: Jasmine Romay 4 goals, 2 assists; Gabi Cimino 2 goals, 4 assists; Ashley Romay 2 goals, 2 assists.

Boys’ soccer

▪ Riviera Preseason tournament — Westminster Christian 5, Archimedean 1: WCS Matias Zuniga 2 goals; Alex Brijbag 1 goal; Max Maduro 1 goal; Sean Maresma 1 goal; Matias Gutierrez 1 assist; Charles Barrelier 1 assist; James Lee 1 assist.