Last-second defensive play helps Krop edge Goleman in Independent Conference title game

After dominating the newly formed GMAC Independent Conference all season long, it only figured that Krop and Goleman would put on a show in the championship game on Wednesday night.

A show it was as the two teams traded punches all night long, and it was Krop that came up with one more big play. Lightning defensive back Malik Pendegrass dove and knocked a pass away at the goal line on fourth down with 53 seconds left to preserve a 24-20 victory for Krop in front of a nice crowd at Milander Stadium.

“When I saw the ball in the air, I just knew I had to somehow get a hand on it,” Pendegrass said. “I saw they had a receiver open [Zach Valcarcel was open for an instant] and knew if I didn’t get there, it might be a touchdown. What a feeling this is to bring a championship to Krop High School.” The win avenged the Lightning’s only loss of the year when the Gators won big three weeks ago (46-21) and ruined what Goleman players had hoped would be a perfect 11-0 season, instead finishing 10-1.

“I’m so proud of these kids for finding a way to get this done tonight,” Krop coach Tom Caporale said. “We put in a few new wrinkles tonight in adjusting from the loss a few weeks ago, and these kids did just a super job of going out there and executing.”

The winning score came early in the fourth quarter when, with the score tied at 14, Caporale rolled the dice on fourth-and-1 from the Gators’ 6, and running back Antonio Smith rewarded him with a 6-yard touchdown run up the middle.

The Gators appeared to have tied it when quarterback Anthony Fernandez found Valcarcel for a 13-yard score with 6:44 left, but the extra point was blocked by Antonio Ferguson, leaving the Lightning ahead by one.

Krop added a 26-yard field goal by Davin Derival with 2:46 left, which turned out to be huge. The Gators then drove down to the Lightning 15 with less than a minute left where a field goal could’ve won it, but instead it had to go for it on fourth down, setting the stage for Pendegrass’ heroics.





