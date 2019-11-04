Here’s where South Florida’s top two senior basketball players will sign and when

Doral Academy’s Devin Carter and Gulliver Prep’s Tony Sanders – arguably the top two boys’ basketball prospects in South Florida’s Class of 2020 – are opting to sit out the NCAA’s week-long early signing period, which begins Nov. 13.

Carter, a 6-4 combo guard, is Florida’s reigning Player of the Year in Class 7A after averaging 25.7 points and 5.8 rebounds. He is the son of former NBA guard Anthony Carter, who is now a Miami Heat assistant coach.

“Devin is the best player out here,” said Miami Beach coach Jacob Shaw, who also runs a website on South Florida basketball. “He puts up big numbers at an efficient rate. He can dribble, pass and shoot, and he’s an athletic freak. He will dunk on you.

“I believe Devin will go to a mid-major and just explode in his second year of college.”

The mid-major prediction may or may not come true. Carter, who has a 3.0 grade-point average, has a mix of schools recruiting him, from South Carolina and Georgia Tech to DePaul — their coaches visited him last week — VCU and Dayton.

South Carolina is interesting because Gamecocks coach Frank Martin is from Miami and knows Doral coach Jorge Fernandez well.

Carter said he wants to announce his decision on his birthday — March 18 — before signing in April.

Another interesting thing about Carter is that his brilliant junior season was his first year on varsity. He skipped his sophomore season because his mother was in poor health. She has since recovered, and Carter has made himself comfortable in Miami.

Due to his father’s career, he has lived in Texas, Minnesota, California and Colorado.

“It hasn’t been too difficult,” Carter said. “I make friends easily.”

One more thing about Carter: He said his father told him he is “10 times better” than he was at this age.

Meanwhile, Sanders said he has offers from Florida, FSU, Georgia, South Carolina and Dayton but will wait until April “just to see what other options come my way.”

Born in Atlanta and raised in Miami, Sanders is a 6-7, 190-pound forward. He averaged 20.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals last season – his third year on Gulliver’s varsity.

Sanders, who has a 3.1 GPA, said he is looking for a college that “reminds me of Gulliver — with the academic piece and also good basketball.”

Gary DeCesare, who is in his first year at Gulliver but has an extensive background in college and high school coaching, has been impressed with Sanders.

“Tony is very skilled and underrated,” DeCesare said. “College coaches are missing the boat. He has some offers, but he should have more. I don’t know what those other college coaches are thinking.”

It should be noted that Sanders and Carter said the Miami Hurricanes are not recruiting them.

THIS AND THAT

▪ Miramar’s 6-3 senior guard Brent Davis, who averaged 13.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists last season, is expected to sign with The Citadel this month.

“When he has an ‘off’ game shooting-wise, he still makes effort plays,” Miramar coach Tramaine Stevens said. “He rebounds, gets deflections and steals, takes charges. You will notice his presence on the floor.”

▪ Andre Weir, a 6-10, 265-pound center at Chaminade, is expected to sign with Northeastern this month. Last season, Chaminade produced first-team All-State 6-8 forward Toumani Camara, who signed with Georgia.

▪ Ga’Khari Lacount, Coral Park’s 6-2 senior point guard, is expected to sign with NCAA Division II Lynn University this month.

Coaches: If you have athletes expected to sign in the early period, please email: wvilla07@yahoo.com