Pine Crest wins girls’  regional cross country; Palmetto swim team sweeps District 

Pine Crest has owned the regional landscape for girls’ high school cross-country since 2012.

Wednesday was no different.

Led by Tsion Yared, who was recovering from a left ankle injury that kept her out of last week’s district meet, the senior was back in running shape at the Region 4-2A meet at Tradewinds Park.

Her time of 18:15.5 was good enough for second place behind Ellie Tymorek of St. Andrew’s in leading four Panthers runners in the top 10 for their eighth consecutive regional championship.

The Panthers finished with 51 points, well ahead of St. Brendan (97 points).

The state cross-country meet will be held at Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee on Nov. 9. The top eight teams and 15 individuals advance to the state meet.

Yared completed her Pine Crest career that began in the sixth grade with seven top-three finishes and three regional titles.

“I’m happy that I finished the race with no pain,” said Yared, who is seeking to win her third consecutive Class 2A state individual title. “I’m fortunate to have a week of so off to get my fitness back.”

Yared had a time of 17:26.63 when she won the 2018 championship.

“We have a lot of seniors on the team, so we’ll push ourselves heading into state,” Yared said. “We know what we are capable of toward the end of the season.”

Yared teammate Emily Faulhaber, who struggled with dehydration at last week’s district championships, finished third at 18:37.2.

The Miami Country Day girls’ cross-country team kept its regional winning streak alive with its third consecutive Region 4-1A championship. It finished with 53 points, and Divine School was second with 111 points.

The Spartans were led by Rachel Hodes (20:12.0) and Isabella Smilowitz (21:12.1), who finished third and fourth, respectively.

Miami Country Day coach Christopher Hayes is hoping his team can improve from last year’s sixth-place finish at state.

“The girls have worked hard all season,” Hayes said. “We ran really well today, and I’m very proud of them.

“Though we have one of our top girls out, we’re hoping to finish in the same area or better.”

On the boys’ side King’s Academy was the Class 2A champion, while Miami Sunset was good enough for third. Andoni Mercado finished second to lead Sunset with a time of 17:03.5.

Doctors Charter finished third in the 1A competition.

Class 2A

Boys team scores (Top 8 advance to state): 1. King’s Academy 57; 2. St. Andrew’s 83; 3. Miami Sunset 148; 4. Mater Lakes 151; 5, Key West 175; 6. Ransom Everglades 176; 7. FAU 177; 8. Pine Crest 186.

Individual results (Top 15 advance to state): 1. Robert Pedroza (KW) 16:54.0; 2. Andoni Mercado (MS) 17:03.5; 3. Cameron Dunn (KA) 17:11.7; 4. Ian Noble (SA) 17:38.5; 5. Tomas Esber (RE) 17:42.7; 6. Colton Lawson (KA) 17:46.6; 7. Gabriel Rodriguez (STB) 17:48.5; 8. William Romac (SA) 17:49.4; 9. Felipe De Cardenas (RE) 17:50.7; 10. Christopher Hobbs (KA) 17:59.0; 11. Hunter Morgan (CAL) 18:05.8; 12. Jackson May (SA) 18:07.4; 13. Damien Carlsson (SA) 18:08.3; 14. Jack Gabrielle (PC) 18:12.4; 15. Alexandre Dray (RE) 18:13.2.

Girls team scores (Top 8 advance to state): 1. Pine Crest 51; 2. St. Brendan 97; 3. King’s Academy 101; 4. Carrolton 122; 5. Gulliver Prep 128; 6. Cardinal Gibbons 167; 7. Calvary Christian 198; 8. FAU 214.

Individual results (Top 15 advance to state): 1. Ellie Tymorek (SA) 18:00.4; 2. Tsion Yared (PC) 18:15.5; 3. Emily Faulhaber (PC) 18:37.2; 4. Emma Nencock (STB) 19:38.6; 5. Natalie Varela (GP) 19:39.2; 6. Francesca Suarez (CAR) 19:55.1; 7. Mahdere Yared (PC) 19:56.3; 8. Avery Fronrath (KA) 19:59.8; 9. Sierra Stocker (PC) 20:14.1; 10. Madison Munroe (RE) 20:14.8; 11. Helmi Peipinen (SA) 20:15.5; 12. Mia Rodriguez (KA) 20:17.8; 13. Jessica Boyanich (KA) 20:18.8; 14. Keyli Gomez (STB) 20:26.1; 15. Lydia Szakacs (SA) 20:28.9.

Class 1A

Boys team scores (Top 8 advance to state): 1. Pine School 108; 2. Benjamin 128; 3. Doctors Charter 144; 4. Highlands Christian 146; 5. Palmer Trinity 150; 6. Marathon 169; 7. John Carroll 171; 8. Miami Country Day 179.

Individual results (Top 15 advance to state): 1. Jonathan Pitchford (MAR) 17:12.4; 2. Patrick Young (JUPC) 17:33.3; 3. George Stark (PT) 18:06.9; 4. Joshua Shields (SFH) 18:24.6; 5. Payton Caja (HC) 18:42.9; 6. Luke Sammartino (JC) 18:55.8; 7. Ryan Mendelson (MCD) 19:05.5; 8. Sammy Galarza (AC) 19:12.5; 9. Dale Underwood (CB) 19:17.3; 10. Alejandro Storper (PT) 19:18.2; 11. Eduardo de Rosal (PT) 19:20.5; 12. Keenan McLaughlin (DC) 19:21.3; 13. Michael Powers (PS) 19:22.1; 14. Jason Flaming (MA) 19:22.7; 15. Jonathan Brankamp (SFH) 19:28.3.

Girls team scores (Top 8 advance to state): 1. Miami Country Day 53; 2. Divine Savior 111; 3. Marathon 127; 4. South Florida HEAT 134; 5. St. Edwards’s 139; 6. St. John Paul II 153; 7. Palmer Trinity 180; 8. Benjamin 225.

Individual results (Top 15 advance to state): 1. Cecily Anderton (SFH) 20:31.1; 2. Paige Saville (SFH) 20:51.2; 3. Rachel Hodes (MCD) 20:12.0; 4. Isabella Smilowitz (MCD) 21:12.1; 5. Amber Lopez (SJP) 21:52.9; 6. Tanya Pach (ATLC) 22:16.2; 7. Emily Horgen (BEN) 22:38.4; 8. Grace Lopez (SJP) 23:04.6; 9. Elise Mallon (STE) 23:09.7; 10. Nina Szklany (HC) 23:25.3; 11. Victoria Barrios (PT) 23:30.8; 12. Maddison Stegall (BERC) 23:34.8; 13. Hannan Olave (DS) 23:40.4; 14. Isabella Galofre (MCD) 23:46.3; 156. Sophie Llevat (DS) 24:06.5.

The Palmetto boys' and girls' swimming team. Palmetto

Palmetto boys, girls win

The trip to the Gian Zumpano Aquatic Center at Belen Jesuit proved to be a fruitful one for both the boys’ and girls’ swimming teams from Palmetto on Tuesday as the Panthers swept the board on both sides, capturing the District 12-4A Swimming and Diving meet.

The boys’ team, which went undefeated (8-0) during the regular season and won the GMAC meet last week, finished with a final tally of 497, well ahead of second-place Coral Reef (333), and the girls ran up a team score of 481, also way out in front of Coral Reef, which was second with a score of 385.

Both teams advance to the Region 4-4A meet on Nov. 8 at Boca Raton High School.

Sophia Perez (200 free) and Valaria Strohmeyer (200 IM) were individual winners for the girls, and the 200-medley relay team of Strohmeyer, Isa Acosta, Rebecca Montero and Deborah Alarcon along with the 200-free relay team of Perez, Alarcon, Madison Schain and Ana Frable were victorious.

Kyle Korvick (200 free, 100 free) and Rapheal Pagan (50 free) were individual winners for the boys, and the 200-medley relay team of Korvick, Christian Perez, Robert Valdes and Daniel Grant along with the 200-free relay team of Grant, Pagan, Jacob Wienants and Kyrylo Romankiv were first-place finishers as well.

Isabella Reyes and Michael Fernandez were girls’ and boys’ winners, respectively in the diving competition.

— Bill Daley

BOYS’ GOLF

Led by a strong effort from freshman Hans Risvaer, the Columbus Explorers turned in a strong effort at the Class 3A state golf tournament at Mission Inn Resort at Howey-in-the-Hills.

Risvaer shot his second straight even par round of 72 in Wednesday’s second round to finish ninth in the state individually and help lead the Explorers to a sixth place finish out of 16 teams.

Sebastian Kawas shot a 3-over 75, and Andres Atrio and David Ragan each shot 79 as Columbus turned a team score of 305 on Wednesday. Combined with Tuesday’s 308, their two-day total of 613, 37-over-par tied them with Boca Raton. Tallahassee Chiles won the title with a six-over-par total of 582.

“I can’t be more proud of our kids,” said Columbus coach Mike Marinelli. “Mission Hills is a brutally challenging course that requires you to be at the top of your game and we were.”

Harrison Deslisle from Miami Beach qualified individually and shot a two-day total of 13-over-par 157 to finish 50th.

— BILL DALEY

REGIONAL VOLLEYBALL

▪ Region 4-3A semifinal: Westminster Christian d. Riviera Prep. 3-0 (25-10, 25-19, 25-20): Saskia Hernandez led the way for WC with 17 kills, 12 service points, 9 digs and 4 blocks while Emily Matias (24 service points, 9 kills, 10 digs), Trinity Gibson (7 kills, 2 blocks) and Sydney Bond (23 assists, 8 kills, 11 service points, 10 digs) also pitched in. The host Warriors, the No. 1 seed, improved to 25-4 and will host No. 2 Ransom-Everglades on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in what should be a monster matchup.

▪ Region 4-3A semifinal — Ransom-Everglades d. Divine Savior 3-0 (25-22, 25-19, 25-12): The host Raiders defeated the defending 2A state champions thanks to strong efforts from Sophia Antezana (10 kills, 3 aces, 8 digs), Mia Balestra (10 kills, 10 digs) and Dani Ortiz (30 assists, 2 kills, 7 digs).

▪ Region 4-4A semifinal — St. Brendan d. Cardinal Gibbons 3-1 (22-25, 25-19,25-13, 25-16): The host Sabres spotted Gibbons the first set before rallying to win it thanks to strong efforts from Natalay Hernandez (11 kills, 3 blocks), Juliana Lentz (10 kills, 6 blocks), Allison Ibarria (30 assists, 8 digs), Katerina Jimenez (6 kills, 8 blocks) and Emily Diaz (9 kills, 5 blocks, 7 digs). No. 1 seeded St. Brendan improved to 24-4 and will host Coral Springs Charter in a regional final Tuesday at 7 p.m.