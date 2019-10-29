The push for the football playoffs is down to the final week. These are the winners

We’re down to the final week of the regular season and, unlike past years, there is still a little bit of suspense left.

While every single district winner in Miami-Dade and Broward counties have been determined, a scramble for wild-card spots, and even seeding numbers for the district champions (seeded 1 thru 4), is still up for grabs.

One team that doesn’t need to worry about a thing is Gulliver Prep. I finally got to see the Raiders for the first time last week to see if their undefeated record was legit. And it is.

Gulliver used a big-play barrage on the first half to blow out to a huge halftime lead on a very good Champagnat team and coasted to a two-touchdown win.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The 9-0 Raiders enjoy the No. 1 seed in the oft-mentioned “Region of Death,” (Region 4-4A) and would appear to have enough space between them and second place University School to clinch the top spot even if they should stumble and lose to Delray American Heritage on Friday.

The real battle in that region is for the much-coveted No. 2 spot which will give one team a first-round bye (and rest) where the No. 3 team will have to play. U. School nudged past Cardinal Gibbons last week but the Chiefs, who face Monarch on Thursday, could still jump back ahead of them.

What appears to be a certainty though is that Booker T. Washington and Carol City are locked into the No. 4 and No. 5 spots. That means the Tornadoes and Chiefs will square off in a first-round matchup with the winner drawing Gulliver in the second round.

Region 4-4A will by far be the most entertaining to watch to see which team emerges. We’ll have all first-round matchups in all classifications and, of course, my bold predictions on each game next week.

This week’s top 20

1. St. Thomas Aquinas; 2. Plantation American Heritage; 3. Northwestern; 5. Palmetto; 5. Dillard; 6. Western; 7. Chaminade-Madonna; 8. Booker T. Washington; 9. Central; 10. Gulliver Prep.; 11. Cardinal Gibbons; 12. University School; 13. South Dade; 14. Carol City; 15. Deerfield Beach; 16. Douglas; 17. Plantation; 18. Champagnat; 19. McArthur; 20. Calvary Christian. Knocking on the door: Edison, Blanche Ely, Killian, North Miami Beach, Hialeah, Westminster Academy.

This week’s top games

▪ Krop (8-1) vs. Sunset (7-2), Thursday, 3:30, Southridge HS: One of two semifinals of the newly-formed GMAC Independent Conference, both the Lightning, under coach Tom Caporale and Mandrell Nickle at Sunset have put together nice seasons and this should be a very competitive game. I’ll go with Krop in a close one. BD’s pick: Krop 24-21.

▪ Reagan (5-4) vs. Goleman (9-0), Thursday, 3:30, Milander: The other semifinal might not be as close. Ariel Cribiero has really done a nice job with his Goleman program having put together an undefeated season. While the Bison might put up a fight, the Gators have too much horsepower with that vaunted wing attack. BD’s Pick: Goleman 34-14.

▪ No. 1 St. Thomas Aquinas (8-0) at No. 6 Western (7-1), Friday, 7: There is nothing at stake here as far as the postseason is concerned as the Raiders have locked up the No. 1 seed in Region 4-7A while Western figures to be No. 3 in Region 4-8A. Not that they can necessarily win this game, but if the Wildcats can hang tough with St. Thomas, the No. 1 team in the nation (USA Today), then that might go a long way toward serving notice to the rest of the teams in their region that they are a legitimate postseason threat to go deep. BD’s Pick: St. Thomas Aquinas 34-19.

▪ No. 5 Dillard (9-0) at Blanche Ely (7-2), Saturday, 5: The Broward Soul Bowl always draws a lot of attention and a big crowd. But there will be even more bragging rights at stake this year as both teams are having great seasons. Despite wins over Miramar and Columbus, Dillard’s undefeated record might still be a little on the puffy side but I still expect the Panthers to close out a perfect regular season by beating the Tigers. BD’s Pick: Dillard 26-17.

Rest of the top 20

▪ 2. Plantation American Heritage (8-1): Idle.

▪ 3. Northwestern (7-2) vs. Edison (5-4), Friday, 7:30, Traz Powell: Both teams locked into the playoffs but Bulls looking to stay sharp as they prep for a run at a third straight state title. BD’s Pick: NW 37-16.

▪ 4. Palmetto (8-1) vs. Homestead (2-7), Thursday, 7, Harris Field: Panthers have everything, including No. 1 seed locked up. Likely will rest some starters and still be able to name their score anyway. BD’s Pick: Palmetto 45-8.

▪ 7. Chaminade-Madonna (7-2) vs. Everglades (1-8), Friday, 7: Lions had big win over Central last week and will win easily here. But will it be enough to overtake Calvary Christian for No.1 seed in 4-3A? BD’s Pick: Chaminade 48-7.

▪ 8. Booker T. Washington (8-2): Idle.

▪ 9. Central (7-3): Idle.

▪ 10. Gulliver Prep. (9-0) vs. Delray American Heritage (5-4), Friday, 3:30: Raiders appear to have No. 1 seed locked up and looking to complete a perfect regular season. BD’s Pick: Gulliver 30-17.

▪ 11. Cardinal Gibbons (7-2) vs. Monarch (6-3), Thursday, 7, Coconut Creek HS: Chiefs need to take care of business here and hope its enough to overtake University for No. 2 seed and a bye. BD’s Pick: Gibbons 33-14.

▪ 12. University School (7-2) at Immokalee (3-6), Friday, 6: Sharks in a battle with Gibbons for No. 2 seed and bye and should win easily. BD’s Pick: University 38-13.

▪ 13. South Dade (7-2) vs. Hialeah (6-3), Friday, 7:30, Milander: Bucs have lost their last two and will be looking to get some momentum back for the postseason. T-Breds are pretty good, might challenge here. BD’s Pick: South Dade 31-21.

▪ 14. Carol City (4-5) vs. American (2-7), Thursday, 7, Milander: Annual neighborhood border battle doesn’t figure to be much of one. Chiefs should roll big. BD’s Pick: Carol City 41-8.

▪ 15 Deerfield Beach (6-3) vs. Hallandale (4-5), Friday, 7: Bucks appear to be locked into a No. 3 seed in Region 3-8A and should take care of business here. BD’s Pick: Deerfield Beach 38-12.

▪ 16. Douglas (8-0) vs. No. 17 Plantation (8-1), Friday, 7: It’s been a magical year for the Eagles as they look to complete the program’s first ever perfect regular season. But Plantation is by far the best team they will have faced this year and I think the Colonels might ruin the party. BD’s Pick: Plantation 27-20.

▪ 18. Champagnat (6-3): Idle.

▪ 19. McArthur (6-3) at Coconut Creek (4-5), Friday, 7: Mustangs back in the Top 20 and will look to head into postseason with some momentum. BD’s Pick: McArthur 30-20.

▪ 20. Calvary Christian (9-1): Idle.

Other games

▪ Wednesday: Miami-Dade: Westland Hialeah at Coral Park, 3:30: CP 41-6; South Miami vs. Coral Reef (Harris), 7: Reef 16-14; Broward: Archbishop McCarthy at Palm Beach Benjamin, 7: Benjamin 44-9.

▪ Thursday: Miami-Dade: Mater Academy vs. Norland (Traz), 7: Norland 55-6; Broward: Nova at Northeast, 7: NE 20-16.

▪ Friday: Miami-Dade: Ferguson at Hialeah Gardens, 3:30: HG 30-13; Braddock at Hialeah-Miami Lakes, 7: HML 26-20; Westminster Christian vs. St. Brendan, 7: STB 27-23; Columbus at Delray Beach Atlantic, 7: Atlantic 27-21; Coral Gables vs. Southwest (Tropical), 7:30: Gables 35-12; Miami High vs. Miami Beach (Flamingo),7: MHS 42-13; Killian at Southridge, 7:30: Killian 28-19; Monsignor Pace vs. North Miami (Ives), 7:30: Pace 33-20; North Miami Beach at West Palm Beach Forest Hill, 6: NMB 27-16; Jackson at Bradenton Manatee, 7: Manatee 41-13. Broward: Coral Springs at Hollywood Hills, 2: Springs 23-17; Miami Christian at North Broward Prep., 7: MC 21-20; Cooper City at Cypress Bay, 7: Cypress 27-19; South Broward at Flanagan, 7: Flanagan 21-16; Stranahan vs. Ft. Lauderdale (Northeast), 7: FTL 23-21; Taravella at South Plantation, 7: SP 30-21; Boyd Anderson at Piper, 7: BA 41-8; Coral Springs Charter at WPB Cardinal Newman, 7: Newman 31-26; Pompano Beach at Pines Charter, 7: PC 37-6.

▪ Last week: 34-10 (overall); 11-3 (top 20).

▪ Season: 361-80 (overall); 131-21 (top 20).

Bill Daley can be reached at: billd@curtispub.net. Follow him on Twitter: @Billykid11

Have a score you want to get in? Results from how your team did? Email to hssports@miamiherald.com