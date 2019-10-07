Jake Golan helps Krop football stay unbeaten; Juliana Lentz leads St. Brendan volleyball 

St. Brendan wins the Florida Christian tournament. St. Brendan

The Krop high school football team (6-0) defeated Varela 63-0 on homecoming night at Ives Estate Park on Friday night.

Krop was led by quarterback Jake Golan, who threw for 255 yards and three touchdowns. Antonio Smith had 201 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Maike Joseph chipped in with 88 yards rushing. Davin derival has 5 catches for 99 yards and a touchdown.

Krop is now setup for a showdown of unbeaten teams when it takes on Barbara Goleman (6-0) Friday at 3:30 p.m.

▪ Sommerset Pines Charter 42, SW Florida Christian 14: Ahmad Fitchet led the way with 8 rushes for 182 yards and two touchdowns. Cody Brown rushed 10 times for 175 yards and two touchdowns.

▪ Westminster Christian Academy 42, Pompano Beach 0: Donovan Lassiter led the way with 93 yards rushing on 10 attempts. He had four rushing touchdowns.

Girls’ volleyball

▪ St. Brendan d. Key West (25-9, 25-9), d. Gulliver (25-14, 25-6), d. Divine Savior (26-24, 25-19), d. Lourdes Academy (25-19, 25-20). Juliana Lentz 16 kills, 13 blocks; Emily Diaz 18 kills, 9 aces; Nataly Hernandez 12 kills, 8 blocks. St. Brendan 16-2

▪ Florida Christian Invitational Tournament — Florida Christian d. Killian 2-0 ( 25-14, 25-13): Emily Ruiz has 11 points, 2 aces and 11 kills; Mikaela King had 4 kills and 9 assists and Natalie Hernandez had 11 kills.

▪ Florida Christian d. Ronald Reagan 2-0 (25-16, 25-17): Madison Estape had 12 points, 2 aces, 3 digs and 16 assist, Briley Wellinghoff had 8 points 2 aces, 7 digs and Kaley Walkland had 6 kills, 3 digs and 4 points.

▪ La Salle d. Miami Springs 3-1 (25-13, 25-17, 23-25, 25-19): Adriana Medina 5 aces, 25 assists, 4 digs; Mikayla Sanchez 2 aces 1 blocks, 5 dig, 8 kills; Isabela Falero 1 block, 1 dig, 8 kills; Samantha Santiago 1 ace, 11 assist, 4 digs; Christina Blanco 3 aces, 5 digs; Angelina Cambo 2 kil, Helena Marquina 4 blocks, 7 kills, 2 digs; Emma Callaghan 3 digs, 5 kills; Madeline Cannata 2 aces, 17 kills, 1 block, 2 digs; Kiara Alietti 3 assist, 14 digs; Camila Moreno Bo 4 digs.

▪ Doctors Charter School d. Somerset Miramar 3-0 (25-5, 25-13, 25-9).







Boys’ golf

The 12th annual 36 hole QDOBA Tournament of Champions was held last weekend in Davenport at the Providence Golf Club par 72. The boys’ team from American Heritage won the tournament for the third time, becoming the first team to win in back-to-back years.

Individuals: 4th-Jude Kim 68-71/139; 5th-Luke Clanton 69-71/140; 7thLeo Herrera 68-75/143; T10th-Jonathan Mourin 73-73/146; T19th-Gabriel Hegerstrom 74-77/151; T28th-Sebastian Sacristian 78-76/154.

Team scores: American Heritage 278-290 Total 568, Ponte Vedra 300- 284/584, Windermere High School 290-297/587, Winter Park High School 297-293/590, Lake Nona High School 296-298/594, The Benjamin School 296-309/605, Circle Christian 305-307/612, The First Academy 295-323/618, Windermere Prep 320-309/629.