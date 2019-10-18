Immaculata-LaSalle volleyball team knocks off top-seeded MAST Academy in districts

Led by a solid effort from Mikayla Sanchez, Adriana Medina and Madeline Cannata, the Immaculata-LaSalle volleyball team knocked off top-seeded MAST Academy to win the District 15-4A championship on Thursday night at Miami Springs High School.

The Royal Lions dropped the first set but then stormed back to win the next three to win the match 3-1 (20-25, 25-17, 25-21, 26-4) and take the title.

Sanchez filled up the stat sheet finishing with 11 kills, 6 blocks, 4 aces, 3 digs and an assist while Cannata led the way in kills with 16. Medina, the teams libero, recorded 40 assists along with 6 digs and 6 aces.

Under the new playoff format, LaSalle (15-8) will now await for the state to release its seedings over the weekend. The Royal Lions are guaranteed to be one of the top four seeds in the field of eight and will host a regional quarterfinal match on Thursday, Oct. 24. MAST (14-5) will also make the field as a wild card entry and be seeded somewhere between 5 and 8.

Isabela Falero (6 digs 3 aces 5 kills), Camila Moreno (4 digs), Kiara Alietti (2 assists, 7 digs, 1 ace), Christina Blanco (2 assists, 17 digs, 1 ace), Helena Marquina (4 kills) and Angelina Cambo (2 digs, 9 kills) also contributed to the LaSalle win.

BILL DALEY

MORE VOLLEYBALL

▪ District 16-2A championship: Miami Christian d. Westwood Christian 3-0 (25-21, 25-5, 25-19): Angelica Ortiz led the Lady Victors to their second straight district championship with 37 kills, 8 aces and 11 digs. Melissa Alfonso also contributed with 40 assist, 4 digs and 16 aces.

▪ District 16-4A semifinal: St. Brendan d. Key West 3-0 (25-7, 25-10, 25-10): Emily Diaz 13 kills, 4 blocks; Juliana Lentz 5 kills, 4 blocks; Sofia Sanchez 14 assists, 9 digs. STB: 21-4.

BOYS’ BOWLING

▪ Columbus d. Palmetto 7-0: COL – High game Marlon Ruiz 279, 651 series; high series: Giancarlo Perez 653; PAL – Connor Pipho 649 Series. COL: 9-2.

▪ Ferguson d. Cutler Bay 7-0: FERG – Gabriel Perez high game, 199, high series 579; CB – Christian Farfan, High Game, 213, high series 573.

▪ Braddock d. Coral Park 7-0: BR – Alec Garcia high game, 200 and high series, 495; CP – Luis Fernandez high game, 179 and Nicolas Rodriguez high series, 485.

GIRLS’ BOWLING

▪ Ferguson d. Cutler Bay 7-0: FERG – Alenays Lopez high game, 210, Megan Morales 177, Michelle Ramirez 175. high series: Alenays Lopez 519; CB – Brianna Bogues High game, 195, high series 544.

▪ Braddock d. Coral Park 7-0: BR – Alexa Hernandez high game, 246 and high series, 626; CP – Maria Alfaro high game, 144 and high series, 362.