South Dade’s Reyna named national wrestler of the week after winning tournament

SHARE COPY LINK

As if South Dade senior wrestler Bretli Reyna hasn’t already done enough having won the last two individual state titles, he far exceeded even that last weekend.

Reyna traveled to Greenboro, North Carolina, with his coach Vic Balmeceda to compete in the Super 32 Challenge Tournament, considered the top wrestling tournament in the country.

Having already placed fourth in the tournament a year ago, Reyna brought home the big prize this year as he surged through a loaded field before stunning the No. 1-ranked wrestler in the country, Josh Saunders from Chrsitian Brothers, Missouri 8-7 in overtime in the championship match to win the 145-pound division.

For his efforts, Reyna, who has a truckload of scholarship offers and will make a decision between Iowa or Lehigh soon, was named Adidas National Wrestler of the Week and received a championship belt.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“It’s so satisfying to see all of Bretli’s hard work and dedication to the sport pay off in such a big way,” Balmeceda said. “Now the rest of the world knows what we’ve know about him for a long time. That he’s among the best high school wrestlers in the nation.”

Reyna, who normally competes at 138 and moved up a weight class, is ranked No. 19 in the country and entered the tournament as the No. 10 seed at 145. Four consecutive major decision wins got him into Sunday’s quarterfinals where he upset No. 2 seed Joey Bargo from Bergen Catholic, New Jersey, the No. 5-ranked wrestler in the nation, 9-6.

That pitted him against Ed Scott from Dubois, Pennsylvania, the No. 3 seed and No. 10-ranked wrestler in the country. Reyna defeated him 8-7 in overtime which put him into the finals against Saunders.

BOYS’ GOLF

▪ District 16-3A tournament at Par 72 Redland Golf and Country Club: Columbus wins team title with a score of 298, 37 shots ahead of Palmetto. Andres Atrio (73), Hans Risvaer (74), David Ragan IV (75) and Justin Rodriguez (75) finished second through fifth, respectively. Anthony Amoroso of South Dade won individual medalist honors with a 2-under par 70.

▪ District 15-2A tournament at Par 72 Parkland Golf and Country Club: Plantation American Heritage shot a remarkable team score of seven under par 281 to win by 14 strokes over second place Archbishop McCarthy. Heritage’s Leo Herrera won individual medalist honors with a five-under 67. Jude Kim and Gabe Hegerstrom of Heritage along with McCarthy’s Kade Cannon tied for second with 71 while Jonathan Mourin of Heritage finished fifth with a 72. Tied for sixth with a 74 were Heritage’s Luke Clanton, Sean Richards from North Broward Prep and Justin Lilly and Terry Moore from McCarthy.

GIRLS’ GOLF

▪ District 15-2A tournament at Par 72 Parkland Golf and Country Club: Plantation American Heritage wins with team score of 311, four strokes better than Archbishop McCarthy. Individual District Champion and runner-up Katherine Schaefer and Alessandra Tabora, both eighth-graders, shot rounds of 70 and 71, respectively. Third place went to McCarthy’s Jennifer Lilly with a 74 while Heritage’s Kelly Shanahan finished fourth with a 77.

VOLLEYBALL

▪ District 15-3A quarterfinal — Florida Christian d. Pinecrest Prep 3-0 (25-11, 25-6, 25-9): Kaley Walkland 17 serivce points, 7 aces, 4 digs; Emily Ruiz 10 service points, 14 kills, 8 digs; Briley Wellinghoff 11 service points, 23 digs.

BOYS’ BOWLING

▪ Krop d. North Miami Beach 7-0: Jason Granovsky (KR) 286 high game, 531 series. Wilkerson Herve (NMB) 165 high game, 418 series; Cen Wenxuan (NMB) 142 and 390.

▪ American d. Hialeah 7-0: High game and high series Davon Holloway, 147 and 390. AM: 10-0.

GIRLS’ BOWLING

▪ Krop d. North Miami Beach 7-0: Lindsey Weingard (KR) 142, 379 series; Kirra Magana (KR) 135, 371 seres; Ashanti Marshall (NMB) 252.

▪ American d. Hialeah 7-0: High game and high series Victery Coleman, 181 and 492. AM: 9-1.

FOOTBALL

▪ Westminster Academy 52, Somerset Academy Key 0: Micah Lewis led the way with two rushing touchdowns. Donovan Lassiter, Steven Tinsley and David Zhu also scored one rushing touchdown each.