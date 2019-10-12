Diego Gomez led Belen Jesuit cross-country to victory at the Prestate FSU Invitational

SHARE COPY LINK

The Belen Jesuit cross-country team won the Prestate FSU Invitational held at Apalachee Regional Park on Saturday.

Belen scored 111 points in the Elite Boys Race that included 25 teams.

Leading the way for the Wolverines was Diego Gomez, who ran a 15:44 for the 5K course. Adam Magoulas ran a 15:46. The team’s average was 16:03.

Football

▪ Hialeah Gardens 20, Westland Hialeah 0: John Santos led the Gladiators (4-3) to a homecoming victory with a key third quarter interception. He also had a 9-yard touchdown run. George Ramos added two rushing touchdowns, and Damion Bell contributed 2 sacks and 6 total tackles.

▪St. Brendan 53, Palm Glades 7: With the victory, St. Brendan (7-1) clinched the South Division and will advance into the FIFC championship tournament as the No. 2 seed. Micheal Caldwell rushed for 151 yards and 3 touchdowns. Richard Dandridge had 3 receptions 75 yards and 2 touchdowns. Ryan Bullard rushed for 76 yards and 1 touchdown. Andrevis Grant rushed for 55 yards and 1 touchdown. Christian Lowry led the defense with 9 tackles, and Nicholas Urbina had 2 sacks.

Girls’ volleyball

▪ Palmer Trinity (15-8) d. Colonial Christian 3-0 (25-21; 25-18; 25-15): PTS: Samiyah Panjabi 7 kills, 6 blocks, 2 assists; Isabella Crotty 2 kills; Megan Keller 5 digs; Natalia Rey 2 aces, 7 kills, 8 digs; Abigail Cohen 3 aces, 17 assists, 13 digs; Gabriela Cruz 2 kills, 1 dig; Sofia Santamaria 1 ace, 7 kills, 1 block, 20 assists, 5 digs; Fiona McLaughlin 3 aces, 8 kills, 4 blocks, 4 digs; Jessica Webber 6 kills, 1 block, 1 dig; Olivia Bacardi 1 ace, 1 dig; Carolina Viamonte 1 dig; Marissa Tannenbaum 1 ace, 2 digs.

▪ Gulliver d. Miami High 3-0 (25-11, 25-14, 25-19): Isabella Sakran 11 kills, 9 digs 3 aces; Catherine Bettridge 5 kills, 7 digs, 2 aces; Kate Perez 5 kills, 4 digs, 7 aces.