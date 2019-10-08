The Ferguson girls and the TERRA boys capture the Youth Fair bowling tournament

SHARE COPY LINK

Trailing TERRA going into the final round, the Ferguson girls’ bowling team rallied to edge the Wolves and capture the Youth Fair Bowling tournament at Bird Bowl.

The news was better for TERRA on the boys’ side as the Wolves, led by Casey Puett, hung on to edge out second place Belen Jesuit to win the first place trophy.

Brianna Bogues of Cutler Bay recorded the high series on the girls’ side, and Connor Pipho from Palmetto recorded the high series for the boys.

Girls’ bowling

▪ Hialeah Educational Academy d. North Miami 7-0: Krystal Fernandez (HEA) high game 89, 248 set; Isabel Gonzalez (HEA) high game 156, 404 set.

▪ Krop d. American 7-0: Kirra Magana high game, 182 and high series, 452. KR: 8-1.

Boys’ bowling

▪ Hialeah Educational Academy d. North Miami 7-0: Jason Herrera (HEA) high game 188, 461 set; Marlon Puig (HEA) high game 192, 472 set; Tyler Keller (HEA) high game 208, 578 set.

▪ American d. Krop 5-2: KR – Jason Granovsky high game, 189 and high series, 489; AM: 9-0.

▪ Coral Park d. Miami Springs 7-0: CP – Luis Fernandez high game, 136 and high series, 372. MS – Dennys Hernandez high game, 186 and high series, 432.

Girls’ volleyball

▪ Florida Christian d. Archimedean 3-0 (25-9, 25-7, 25-22): Emily Ruiz 13 service points, 5 aces, 16 kills, 10 digs; Kaley Teijeiro 4 service points, 2 aces, 1 assist; Kaley Walkland 4 kills, 1 assist; Madison Estape 5 points, 2 aces, 18 assists.

▪ Hialeah Gardens d. Miami Springs 3-1 (25-17, 25-22, 23-25, 25-10): Sabrina Cabrera 18 kills, 18 digs, 4 aces; Danitza Vallejo 30 assist, 6 aces; Cristina Gonzalez 35 digs.