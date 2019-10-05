Cypress Bay boys and girls dominate BCAA Swimming and Diving Championships

SHARE COPY LINK

It’s certainly safe to say by now the Cypress Bay boys’ and girls’ swim teams have a firm grip on the Broward County Athletic Association’s Swimming and Diving Championships.

The Lightning won the annual meet on Saturday for the third consecutive year and has finished first or second every year since 2013.

“Our swim teams have been very consistent,” Cypress Bay coach John Spire said. “We have a strong feeder system that has helped us remain in the mix. I don’t know if we’ll remain on the top for years to come, but we should remain in the top three because of the nature of the school.”

The Cypress Bay boys finished with 403 points, and Fort Lauderdale was second with 314 points. The girls had a whopping 577 points, well ahead of second-place Cooper City’s 382 points.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Senior Luis Bucaro led the Cypress Bay boys with strong wins in the 200 freestyle (1:42.96) and 500 freestyle (4:39.06). He simply crushed his previous best times of the season in both events. His previous best was 1:50.85 in the 200 and 4:57.98 in the 500.

“I think our team winning the meet helps continue the legacy of Cypress Bay,” Bucaro said. “I think it’s very important to keep it going.

“My goal today was to win multiple events. I was the top seed in both races, and I felt proud to win them both.”

Rafael Santos, a junior from Pompano Beach High, was the first double winner of the meet, winning the 50 freestyle (21.11) and 100 freestyle (46.54). Both of his times were a season-best and season-best by a swimmer from a BCAA school.

Only one meet record was set and that came later in the event.

Lance Lesage, a junior from St. Thomas Aquinas, was the lone swimmer to set a new meet record. Lesage, who has been invited to compete in the Canadian Olympic Trials, won the 100 backstroke in 51.73, surpassing the previous record of 52.03 set by Brandon Goldman of Aquinas in 2012.

“My time was a stepping-stone toward states,” Lesage said. “I was OK with the race, but I was expecting to go faster, but I’ll take it.”

Lesage’s top time of the year was 51.50 in a meet at Nova.

BOYS

Team scores

Cypress Bay 402; Fort Lauderdale 314l Cooper City 289; Coral Glades 259; Everglades 236.

Individual results

200 Medley Relay: 1. Deerfield Beach 1:41.01; 2. Fort Lauderdale 1:41.66; 3. Cypress Bay 1:42.05; 200 Freestyle: 1. Bucaro (CB) 1:42.96; 2. Machado (CB) 1:43.63; 3. Barrantes (DB) 1:46.59; 200 Individual Medley: 1. Doyle (CGL) 1:55.77; 2. Rogatinsky (SB) 1:58.14; 3.Ibrahaim (CB) 1:59.46; 50 Freestyle: 1. Santos (PB) 21.11; 2. Wilson (COOP) 21.99; 3. Marrero (SB) 22.04; 100 Fly: 1.Herron (PLAN) 51.83; 2. Rodriguez (PCC) 51.89; 3. Albury (CG) 52.37; 100 Freestyle: 1. Santos (PB) 46.54; 2. Lesage (STA) 47.25; 3. Carlson (DB) 48.21; 500 Freestyle: 1. Bucaro (CB) 4:39.06; 2. Mateus (EV) 4:45.08; 3. Gonzalez (CGL) 4:49.14; 200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Cooper City 1:30.68; 2. Deerfield Beach 1:30.77; 3. Cypress Bay 1:31.04; 100 Back: 1. Lesage (STA) 51.73; 2. Doyle (CGL) 52.40; 3. Marrero (SB) 53.30; 100 Breast: 1. Rogatinsky (SB) 58.79; 2. Koyanya (WEST) 59.29; 3. Rodriguez (PPC) 1:00.41; 400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Cypress Bay (Ibrahim, D’Avi, Bucario, Machado) 3:13.49; 2. Cooper City 3:18.57; 3. Coral Glades 3:20.77; Diving: 1. Flowers (COOP) 276.75; 2. Wampler (SB) 101.50.

GIRLS

Team scores

Cypress Bay 577; Cooper City 382; St. Thomas Aquinas 344.50; Coral Springs Charter 278; Douglas 220.

Individual results

200 Medley Relay: 1. Cypress Bay (Koch, Villamil, Lugo, Banks) 1:37.08; 2. Cooper City 1:39.75; 3. Cardinal Gibbons 1:42.39; 200 Freestyle: 1. Schleicher (COOP) 1:55.81; 2. Biro (CSC) 1:58.86; 3. Lane (CB) 2:00.44; 200 Individual Medley: 1. Bellardi (CB) 2:08.75; 2. M. Golding (COOP) 2:10.13; 3. Garcia (MON) 2:11.88; 50 Freestyle: 1. Banks CB) 23.46; 2. Kelly (CB) 25.09; 3. McCormick (CSC) 25.31; 100 Fly: 1. Garcia (MON) 58.11; 2. Lane (CB) 58.19; 3. McCormick (CSC) 59.10; 100 Freestyle: 1. Biro (CSC) 52.67; 2. Banks (CB) 53.49; 3. Lopez Diaz (WB) 54.35; 500 Freestyle: 1. Acevedo (EV) 5:04.11; 2. Schleicher (COOP) 5:04.58; 3. Bellardi (CB) 5:09.81; 200 Freestyle Relay: 1.Cypress Bay (Lane, Bellardi , Lugo, Banks) 1:30.75; 2. St. Thomas Aquinas 1:45.21; 3. Douglas 1:46.12 ; 100 Back: 1. Koch (CB) 59.39; 2. Coughlin (COOP) 1:01.51; 3. Bannister (STA) 1:01.93; 100 Breast: 1. M. Golding (COOP) 1:06.82; 2. Trodick (NOVA) 1:07.72; 3. Villamil (CB) 1:08.18; 400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Cypress Bay (Lane, Riley, Koch, Bellardi) 3:40.04; 2. St. Thomas Aquinas 3:44.72; 3. Coral Springs Charter 3:46.41; Diving: 1. Ross (STA) 232.30; 2. Jacobson (MSD) 219.00; 3. Hilton (PB) 207.40.