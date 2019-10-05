Quarterback George Ramos leads Hialeah Gardens over Reagan in football

SHARE COPY LINK

Junior quarterback George Ramos threw for a pair of touchdown passes, including a 45-yarder to Miguel Farias, as Hialeah Gardens edged Reagan 30-27 on Friday afternoon at Hialeah Gardens High School.

Running backs Patrick Bowen and Christian Gomez each had touchdown runs of 27 and 14 yards, respectively, as the Gladiators improved to 3-3 on the season.

Defensively, Gardens forced three second-half turnovers led by a Christian Gomez interception in the end zone and forced fumbles by Matt Gonzalez and Anthony Lee.

▪ Palmer Trinity 56, Palm Glades Prep. 20: Running back Santana Wootan finished with 132 rushing yards and four touchdowns to lead the Falcons to the lopsided win on their home field. JaKhai Rainey also contributed with 103 yards rushing and 37 receiving yards. Quarterback Aden Davenport finished 15-of-19 passing for 204 yards and three touchdowns as Palmer Trinity, which will host rival Westminster Christian next week, improved to 4-3.

▪ Riviera Prep d. Coral Reef 2-0 (25-12, 25-14): Gabriela Arroyo 4 kills, 10 digs, 2 aces; Jenna Weber 6 kills, 6 digs, 1 ace; Sophia Meagher 4 kills, 3 blocks. RP: 12-7

▪ Youth Fair Invitational: Boys: Semifinals: TERRA d. Columbus 3-2, Belen d. Ferguson 3-1 .Final: TERRA d. Belen 3-0. Girls: Semifinals: TERRA d. ATM 3-0, Ferguson d. Cutler Bay 3-2. Final: Ferguson d. TERRA 3-2.

▪ Palmetto d. Coral Reef 7-0: High game: Connor Pipho 224; High game: Eric Viener 198; High series: Connor Pipho 632, Thomas Peacock 504. PAL: 5-2

▪ Palmetto d. Coral Reef 5-2: High game: 134 Colleen Ryan 134; Katherine Martinez 127; High series: Colleen Ryan 371, Katherine Martinez 331. PAL: 4-3