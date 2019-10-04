Ryan Bullard leads the St. Brendan Sabres to football victory; Palmer Trinity wins

SHARE COPY LINK

The St. Brendan Sabres high school football team (6-1) defeated Pembroke Pines Charter 43-22 on Thursday.

Running back Ryan Bullard led the way with 110 yards rushing on 12 carries and scored two touchdowns. He also contributed defensively with five tackles.

Quarterback Bryan Jacobson completed 6 of 12 for 82 yards and a score, and Michael Caldwell Jr. had a 90 yard kickoff return for a touchdown to help lead the Sabres offensive attack.

Christian Lowry (8 tackles, 1 sack), Leonard Smith (8 tackles, 1 safety) and Nichola Urbina (6 tackles, 2 sacks) were the big contributors on defense.

Girls’ volleyball

▪ Palmer Trinity d. Coral Shores 3-0 (25-12; 25-20; 26-24): PT: Samiyah Panjabi 5 kills, 2 blocks; Sarah Bayas 1 ace, 3 digs; Megan Keller 2 kills, 1 dig; Natalia Rey 3 aces, 4 kills, 5 digs; Abigail Cohen 12 assists, 9 digs; Sofia Santamaria 7 aces, 4 kills, 15 assists, 10 digs; Fiona McLaughlin 1 ace, 10 kills, 2 blocks, 9 digs; Jessica Webber 3 kills, 3 blocks, 13 digs. PT: 12-4.

▪ Colonial Christian d. Pinecrest Prep 3-2 (19-25, 25-9, 23-25, 25-12, 15-10): Ariana Long 23 kills, 12 digs, 5 aces, 20 service points; Morgan Wells 10 kills, 19 digs, 5 aces, 14 service points; Julianna Rendon 28 assists, 5 kills, 4 aces, 16 service points; Emily Friman 9 digs, 3 aces, 10 points. CC: 9-10.

▪ Plantation American Heritage Plantation d. Palmetto 3-1 (16-25, 25-22, 26-24, 26-24)

Boys’ bowling

▪ Columbus d Coral Gables 7-0: COL – High game and high series: Giancarlo Perez 264 and 638; CG – High game and high series Kevin Monjarrez 244 and 636. COL: 7-2.

▪ Ferguson d. Southwest 7-0: FERG – High games Luis Mariscal (221) and Nelson Mariscal (220); Gabriel Perez 204; SW – Daniel Delavega high game, 192.

▪ TERRA d. South Dade 7-0: Alec Osorio, 228, 640 series, Ryan Toffoli 237, 637 series

▪ Cutler Bay d. Killian 5-2: CB – Diego Santiago High game 159, Bryan Howard High game 234, Christian Farfan High game 221; KIL – Joshua Espino High game 157.

Girls’ bowling

▪ Ferguson d. Southwest 7-0: High games Megan Morales 172, Alenays Lopez, 164, Adriana Findeisen 168; High series Megan Morales 476.

▪ TERRA d. South Dade 7-0: Gillian Pons 184, 505 series; Ells Perez 174, Alexa Puett 160.

▪ Cutler Bay d. Killian 7-0: CB – Hannah Frye High game 149; Amanda Diaz High game 139; Emilia Nodarse High game 175; Brianna Bogues High game 142; Miah Sostre High game 141; KIL – Viviana Fernandez High game 126.