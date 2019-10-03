Sophia Valle powers Florida Christian volleyball team to victory;

SHARE COPY LINK

Sophia Valle enjoyed a big match as she recorded 16 points, 3 aces and 13 digs to lead her Florida Christian high school volleyball team to a 3-1 (25-23, 23-25, 25-16, 25-18) victory against TERRA on Wednesday night at the Patriots gym.

Natalie Hernandez had 20 kills, and Emily Ruiz had 6 points, 21 kills and 22 digs along with Briley Wellinghoff (12 points, 3 aces, and 23 digs) to help lead the way for the Patriots who, after an 0-5 start to the season, improved to 7-8.

▪ Mourning d. Coral Gables 3-0 (25-18, 25-8, 25-12): Mollie Willinger 10 kills, 15 digs; Sara Giraldo 13 service points, 11 digs; Mila Cvetkovski 5 kills, 6 aces.

Boys’ bowling

▪ Krop d. Hialeah Gardens 5-2: Jason Granovsky (KR) 226, Daniel Ognev (KR) 167, 457 series, Jack Furman (KR) 155, 408 series; Gabriel Perez (HG) 135, 366 series, Ken Florencio (HG) 135, 351 series. KR: 6-1.

▪ Hialeah Educational Academy d. North Miami Beach 7-0: HEA – Marlon Puig high game 188, 468 series; Jason Herrera high game 171, 472 series; Tyler Keller high game 212, 610 series; NMB – Tyrieke Sterile high game 122, 323 series; Koreem Bornett high game 117, Wilkenson Herve 324 series.

▪ American d. Carol City 7-0: High game: Malcom Harvey 162. High series: Dakhari Nimmons 388. AM: 8-0.

Girls’ bowling

▪ Krop d. Hialeah Gardens 7-0: Lindsey Weingard (KR) 161, 408 sereis, Sophia Palmeiro (KR) 131, 349 series, Kirra Magana (KR) 158; Yanelie Novoa (HG) 119, 270 series; Susan Venegas (HG) 112, 283 series. KR: 6-1.

▪ North Miami Beach d. Hialeah Educational Academy 7-0: NMB – Ashanti Marshall high game 85, 230 series; Saskia Joseph 201 series; Delesha Graham 200 series; HEA – Isabella Gonzalez high game 165, 429 series; Krystal Fernandez high game 82, 221 series.

▪ American d. Carol City 7-0: Victery Coleman high game, 190 and high series, 529. AM: 8-0

Girls’ golf

▪ Carrollton 183, Lourdes 222, Mater Lakes 280: Low medalist: Gabriella Chavez (LOU), 40.