Archbishop McCarthy boys capture team tournament; Riviera Prep girls’ volleyball win

The Archbishop McCarthy boys’ golf team won its third high school golf invitational of the year Tuesday afternoon when the Mavericks won the Maverick Invitational at the par 73 Grand Palms Golf Course in Broward.

McCarthy already won the Westminster Christian Invitational at the Biltmore in Coral Gables and an out-of-town tournament, the Bishop Verot Invitational in Fort Myers.

The Mavericks were led by Kade Cannon, Brett White and Terry Moore who shot 76, 77 and 78, respectively as McCarthy turned in a team score of 311, edging out second place Belen Jesuit by one shot and third place Columbus by three.

Jake Beber-Frankel or Ransom-Everglades won medalist honors when he edged Sebastian Barcia of Belen Jesuit winning in a playoff after they finished tied with a 73.

Team standings: Archbishop McCarthy 311; Belen Jesuit 312; Columbus 314; Douglas 319; Miami Country Day 322; Gulliver Prep. 326; Ransom-Everglades 327; North Broward Prep 330; St. Thomas Aquinas 333; Doral Academy 348; Cardinal Gibbons 389. Low individual scores: *Jake Beber-Frankel (RE) 73; Sebastian Barcia (BEL) 73; John Marshall (GUL) 74; Andres Atrio (COL) 75; Dylan Maroone (DOUG) 75; Matthew Yamin (MCD) 75; Kade Cannon (AM) 76; Zach Buttrick (RE) 76; Brett White (AM) 77; Hans Risvaer (COL) 78; A.J. Aquino (NBP) 78; Chase Ruge (NBP) 78; Terry Moore (AM) 78. * won playoff

Girls’ golf

▪ Doral Academy 164, Carrollton 176 at Biltmore Golf Course (Par 35): DOR – Giuliana Gomez 40, Ana Carolina Ojeda 40, Mia Caraballo 41, Maria Laura Quintero 43; CAR – Carolina Swain 41, Victoria Gallinar 44; Cecilia Izquierdo 45; Juliana Azan- 46; Low Individual Scores: Phoebe Berber-Frankel (RE) 36; Rachel Deangulo (RE) 38; Giuliana Gomez (DOR) 40, Ana Ojeda (DOR).

Girls’ volleyball

▪ Riviera Prep d. Miami High 3-0 (25-4. 25-9, 25-8): Gabriela Arroyo 10 kills, 8 digs, 4 aces; Julia Garcia 20 assists, 2 aces; Sophia Meagher 9 kills, 1 block. RP: 10-8.

▪ Palmer Trinity d. Carrollton 3-0 (25-14; 25-16; 25-22): PT: Samiyah Panjabi 6 kills, 4 blocks; Natalia Rey 5 kills, 2 blocks, 2 digs; Abigail Cohen 1 ace, 1 kill, 14 assists, 2 digs; Sofia Santamaria 4 aces, 1 block, 16 assists, 3 blocks, 3 digs; Fiona McLaughlin 3 aces, 12 kills, 3 blocks, 3 digs; Jessica Webber 6 kills, 3 blocks, 9 digs; Marissa Tannenbaum 3 aces, 2 digs. PT: 11-4

▪ St. Brendan d. Southwest 3-0 (25-18, 25-17, 26-24): Emily Diaz 10 kills, 13 digs; Juliana Lentz 8 kills, 3 blocks; Sophia Diaz 15 digs; Nataly Hernandez 7 kills, 4 blocks. STB: 12-2

Girls’ bowling

▪ Braddock d. Coral Gables 7-0: BR – High Game: Alexa Hernandez 220; High Series: Alexa Hernandez 563; CG – High Game: Juliana Goldfarb 121; High Series: Sabrina Bonavita 313.

▪ TERRA d. Killian 7-0: TER – Gillian Pons 184, 511 series; Alexa Puett 169; Ella Perez 161; KIL – Vivyan Fernandez 135.

▪ Palmetto d. Sunset 5-2: High game: Colleen Ryan 137; High series: Colleen Ryan 403. PAL: 3-3.

▪ Ferguson d. Gulliver 7-0: High games: Megan Morales 213, Alenays Lopez 171, Adriana Findeisen 196; High series: Megan Morales 556.

▪ Cutler Bay d. Coral Reef 7-0: Emilia Nodarse160, 146, 119, 425 series; Brianna Bogues 198, 194, 151, 543 series.

Boys’ bowling

▪ TERRA d. Killian 7 -0: Casey Puett 218, 618 series; Alex San Jose 218, 610 series; Ryan Toffoli 205.

▪ Palmetto d. Sunset 7-0: High games: Connor Pipho 258; Eric Viener 224; High Series: Connor Pipho 650; Eric Viener 557. PAL: 4-2.

▪ Ferguson d. Columbus 5-2: FERG – High Games: Gabriel Perez 253; Nelson Mariscal 203, Aramis Martínez 209, Raul Chavez 202; High Series: Gabriel Perez 635. COL – High Games: Liam Bascuas 256, Antonio Varona 253, Giancarlo Perez 212; High Series: Liam Bascuas 642.

▪ Cutler Bay d. Coral Reef 7-0: Bryan Howard 168, 132, 180, 480 series; Christian Farfan 267, 173, 200, 640 series.

▪ Braddock d. Coral Gables 5-2: BR – High Game: Julian Rosario 196; High Series: Alec Garcia 518; CG – High Game: Kevin Monjarrez 226; High Series: Kevin Monjarrez 617.

Football

▪ North Broward Prep 47, Palm Glades Academy 6: Luke Collins threw for 90 yards and connected for two touchdowns with Dylan Taylor while also rushing for a touchdown.