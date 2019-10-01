Calvary Christian volleyball knocks off state champion; American Heritage golf wins

SHARE COPY LINK

Beating the reigning two-time state champions is never an easy task. But that’s what the Lady Eagles of Calvary Christian did on Monday night when they knocked off host St. Thomas Aquinas in four sets (3-1).

St. Thomas (14-3) dominated the first set, winning 25-11 before Calvary (13-5) turned everything in its direction winning the next three sets 25-19, 25-16, 25-21.

Solid passing and serving made the difference as Isabella Lizaso and Brianna Diaz making huge contributions in the back row while Jolan Williams led the offense with 18 kills and put up a .385 hitting efficiency.

▪ Carrollton d. Pinecrest Prep 3-0 (25-15, 25-18, 25-7): Vanessa Lopez Trujillo 9 kills, 8 aces, 7 digs; Karina Mora 2 aces, 11 digs; Catherine Zurfluh 5 kills, 5 aces; Alexa Bravo: 2 kills.

Golf

▪ Fourth Annual Four Ball Tournament at Admiral Cove Marina and Golf Course, Jupiter. Plantation American Heritage 197, Palm Beach Benjamin 203, Boca Raton St. Aandrews 228, Jupiter 244: Co-Medalists Luke Clanton and Gabe Hegerstrom 62; Leo Herrera and Jonathan Mourin 66; Jude Kim and Sebastian Sacristian 69.

FOOTBALL

▪ Westminster Academy 52, Northwest Christian 20: Donovan Lassiter threw for 62 yards and a touchdown to Will Bankston and also scored three rushing touchdowns on 200 yards rushing. to lead the Lions at home. Bryan Lodge scored two rushing touchdowns.