Dade County football goes on as GMAC and officials settle; St. Thomas-Central top game

Week 5 of the high school football season turned out to be quite eventful. At least in Miami-Dade County.

Because of a labor dispute between the GMAC and the Miami-Dade County High School Officials Association there was almost no football played in Dade last week.

Things literally went right down to the wire as teams playing Thursday night, including Edison and Central at Traz Powell did not know whether or not to get on their buses as the clock approached 4 p.m.

Then came word that an agreement between the sides had been reached and Thursday’s games got played.

The bottom line was officials got their raise from $12 of travel money per game to $20.

Credit goes to GMAC Executive Director George Nunez and the rest of his staff because while $8 might sound miniscule, when you start adding it all up, five or six officials per game times the multitude of football games and then start adding up all the other sports in which the same raise applied, volleyball, soccer, basketball, baseball, softball, etc., it adds up.

All in the name of making sure the games went on and that the student athletes did not pay the consequences, the GMAC gave officials what they wanted.

Congrats to both sides for working things out without any interruption.

A great start

After everything Douglas has been through over the last 18 months, isn’t it great to see the football team, under new head coach Quentin Short, get off to a 4-0 start.

As far as we can tell, the Eagles are making their first appearance in the Miami Herald’s Top 20 poll. They can enjoy their No. 19 ranking this week as they have the week off and will face their stiffest challenge yet when they take on Taravella next week.

THIS WEEK’S TOP 20

1. St. Thomas Aquinas; 2. Central; 3. South Dade; 4. Plantation American Heritage; 5. Chaminade-Madonna; 6. Northwestern; 7. Palmetto; 8. Dillard; 9. University School 10. Booker T. Washington; 11. Carol City; 12. Western; 13. Deerfield Beach; 14. Cardinal Gibbons; 15. Columbus 16. Plantation; 17. Gulliver Prep; 18. McArthur; 19. Douglas; 20. Monarch. Knocking on the door: Champagnat, Edison, Hialeah, Stranahan, North Miami Beach, Calvary Christian.

THIS WEEK’S TOP GAMES

No. 11 Carol City (2-3) at No. 1 St. Thomas Aquinas (3-0), Friday, 7: Deerfield Beach, Northwestern, Central, Chaminade, Jacksonville Trinity Christian and now St. Thomas. If there is any team in the entire country that has had a tougher six game stretch to open its season than Carol City, please feel free to contact me.

Unfortunately pats on the back to the Chiefs for tackling this kind of schedule will not help them Friday night.

The Raiders are ranked No. 1 in the nation (USA Today) for a reason and will not be in any kind of sympathetic mood to Carol City’s plight. To make matters worse, playing that kind of schedule can really wear a team down physically. I would be surprised if this is close. BD’s PICK: Aquinas 35-16

▪ Miramar (2-3) at No. 18 McArthur (2-1), Friday, 7: Credit McArthur head coach Pierre Senatus. After the Mustangs ran the table last year going 10-0 only to get knocked out in the first round of the playoffs thanks to what many believed was a ridiculously soft schedule, the Mustangs went out and scheduled tougher this season. Having already played Chaminade and University School, McArthur gets another challenge this week with a Miramar team that may not quite be up to standards of past Patriot seasons, but will still provide plenty of resistance. BD’s PICK: McArthur 20-14

▪ Champagnat (3-2) at Monsignor Pace (2-3), Friday, 7:30: It’s been a tricky year for new Monsignor Pace coach Mario Perez so far. The former offensive coordinator from American Heritage took over the Pace program and brought some serious talent in with him.

But, as things can go sometimes when new coaches and new players come together, there is an adjustment period. And this is not the right time to be hosting a good Champagnat team that is stinging from a 13-point loss to University School last week. If Pace can pull off the upset, it could launch the second half of the season but I’m not looking for it. BD’s PICK: Champagnat 33-14

REST OF THE TOP 20

▪ 2. Central (4-1) vs. Belen Jesuit (3-2), Friday, 7:30, Traz Powell: Belen has one weapon, Don Chaney Jr. As long as the Rockets defense can keep him in check, they should be able to name their score. BD’s Pick: Central 38-14

▪ 3. South Dade (4-0) vs. Coral Reef (2-3), Thursday, 7, Harris Field: Bucs will be fresh coming off a bye week and this will be a lot to a little very quickly. BD’s Pick: South Dade 42-8

▪ 4. Plantation American Heritage (3-1) vs. North Miami Beach (3-1), Friday, 7:30 p.m.: Jeff Bertani has his NMB Chargers playing some nice ball but they’re overmatched in this one. BD’s Pick: Heritage 41-13

▪ 5. Chaminade-Madonna (4-1): IDLE

▪ 6. Northwestern (3-2): IDLE

▪ 7. Palmetto (4-1) vs. Southwest (2-2), Thursday, 7, Southridge HS: Panthers should keep rolling in this one and then enjoy a week off. BD’s Pick: Palmetto 38-9

▪ 8. Dillard (5-0) vs. Boyd Anderson (1-4), Friday, 7: Undefeated Panthers will remain that way with ease. BD’s Pick: Dillard 41-12

▪ 9. University School (4-1): IDLE

▪ 10. Booker T. Washington (4-1) at IMG Academy (4-0), Friday, 7:30: The trip to Bradenton for any Dade or Broward team usually doesn’t end well. Tornadoes are a good team and might challenge the nation’s No.. 4 ranked team for awhile but not expecting a win here. BD’s Pick: IMG 35-17

▪ 12. Western (3-1) at Cypress Bay (2-2), Friday, 7: On the surface, Western should roll. But these two schools are bitter neighborhood rivals so look for CB to put up a battle. BD’s Pick: Western 28-17

▪ 13. Deerfield Beach (3-2) vs. Boca Raton (2-2), Friday, 7: Boca might hang with the Bucks for awhile but this one won’t be close when it’s over. BD’s Pick: Deerfield Beach 41-16

▪ 14. Cardinal Gibbons (4-1): IDLE

▪ 15. Columbus (2-2) vs. Miami High (4-0), Thursday, 5 p.m.: Don’t be fooled by Miami High’s record. Stings have beaten four softies and Explorers are hurting having lost their last two games and coming off a bye week as well. BD’s Pick: Columbus 38-9

▪ 16. Plantation (4-0) vs. Fort Lauderdale (3-1), Friday, 7, Northeast HS: We’re on upset alert here. Colonels have four relatively “soft” victories. This will be their biggest challenge yet and could come down to a final possession. BD’s Pick: Plantation 20-17

▪ 17. Gulliver Prep. (5-0): IDLE

▪ 19. Douglas (4-0): IDLE

▪ 20. Monarch (4-1) at Boca Raton Spanish River (0-4): Knights are one fluke play loss to Douglas away from being unbeaten and should roll here. BD’s Pick: Monarch 37-12

OTHER GAMES

▪ Thursday: Miami-Dade: Mourning vs. Krop, (Ives Estates), 3:30: Krop 44-0; Hialeah Gardens vs. Goleman (Milander) 7: Goleman 34-14; Westland Hialeah at Hialeah-Miami Lakes, 7: HML 40-6; Hialeah at Doral Academy, 7: Hialeah 35-20; Jackson vs. Killian (Tropical), 7: Killian 24-17; Broward: Nova at South Plantation, 7: SP 38-13; West Broward at Flanagan, 7: Flanagan 34-7;

▪ Friday: Miami-Dade: Key West vs. Miami Springs (Milander), 3:30: KW 38-12; Ferguson at Coral Park, 3:30: CP 21-16; Edison at Coral Gables, 3:30: Edison 33-14; Braddock at Reagan, 3:30: Braddock 28-16; Palmer Trinity at St. Brendan, 4: STB 24-20; Coral Shores at Ransom-Everglades, 7: RE 30-12; Miami Christian at Merritt Island, 7: MI 34-19; North Miami vs. Homestead (Harris), 7:30: NM 37-9; Mater Academy vs. Miami Beach (Flamingo), 7:30: MB 8-7; Everglades vs. American (Milander), 7:30: American 28-16; Norland at Southridge, 7:30: Norland 35-14; Varela vs. Sunset (Tropical), 7:30: Sunset 27-9; Broward: Coral Glades at Hollywood Hills, 4: CG 14-12; West Boca Raton at Blanche Ely, 7: Ely 27-10; Calvary Christian at Coral Springs, 7: Calvary 33-21; Northwest Christian at Westminster Academy, 7: WA 40-12; Taravella at Piper, 7: Taravella 30-13; Cooper City at South Broward, 7: SB 28-13; Northeast at Archbishop McCarthy, 7: AM 17-16; Stranahan at Hallandale, 7: Hallandale 23-20; Coconut Creek at Boynton Beach, 7: CC 34-13; Coral Springs Charter at Pompano Beach, 7: CSC 49-6; LaSalle at Pines Charter, 7: PC 20-16;

Last week: 34-7 (overall); Top 20: 13-2.

Season: 173-43 (overall); top 20: 65-11

Bill Daley can be reached at billd@curtispub.net.

Follow him on Twitter: @Billykid11