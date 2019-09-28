Bryan Jacobson powers St. Brendan football; Diego Gomez Jr. leads Belen cross country

Miami Herald’s Miami-Dade County Athletic Awards The Miami Herald held its annual Miami-Dade County Athletic Awards at the Miami Airport Convention Center on Thursday, May 23, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Miami Herald held its annual Miami-Dade County Athletic Awards at the Miami Airport Convention Center on Thursday, May 23, 2019.

A year after launching a high school football varsity team, the St. Brendan Sabres, led by coach Luis Rodriguez, have found a great deal of success.

After a 3-5 mark last year, St. Brendan is now 6-1 after defeating visiting Palmer Trinity 34-13 on Friday.

Led by sophomore quarterback Bryan Jacobson, the Sabres jumped out to a 14-0 lead after the first quarter and took a 20-6 advantage to the halftime locker room.

Jacobson tossed two more touchdown passes in the second half, finishing with three.

Michael Caldwell (56 yards on 9 carries) and Ryan Bullard (52 yards on 11 carries, 1 TD) led the way on the ground for the Sabres while Christian Lowry caught three passes for 75 yards, two of them for scores to lead the way in receiving.

Palmer Trinity freshman quarterback Aden Davenport was 10 of 13 for 171 yards and two touchdowns.

▪ Archbishop McCarthy 43, Northeast 29: The Mavericks picked up their first win of the season as Josh Joakim ran for 269 yards and 6 touchdowns to lead host Archbishop McCarthy to a district victory.

▪ Blanche Ely 25, Boyd Anderson 20: In the road victory, Showmari Lawrance rushed for 75 yards and a touchdown while Darnell Dease rushed for 47 yards and a touchdown for Ely. Courtney Gordon Jr. had 57 yards receiving with two touchdowns.

Cross country

The Belen Jesuit cross-country team competed at the 20th Annual Flrunners.com Invitational Saturday at Holloway Park in Lakeland. The meet is the largest in Florida with more than 100 teams competing.

Belen won its 8th Flrunners Invitational Race of Champions with a score of 48 points with a 28 second spread. The team also had the fastest team average with a 16:18. The second place team was Robinson with 124 points.

Leading the Wolverines was Diego Gomez, Jr., who finished fourth overall for the 5K in time of 16:04. Belen’s second runner, Adam Magoulas, finished in a 16:05. Up next for Belen Jesuit is the Great American Cross Country Festival in Cary, North Carolina.

Girls’ volleyball

▪ Palmer Trinity d. Miami Country Day 3-1 (14-25, 25-18, 28-26, 25-15): PT: Samiyah Panjabi 11 kills, 6 blocks, 6 digs; Sarah Bayas 1 ace, 8 digs; Megan Keller 1 ace, 2 digs; Natalia Rey 1 ace, 4 kills, 5 digs; Abigail Cohen 1 ace, 1 kill, 11 assists, 13 digs; Sofia Santamaria 2 aces, 1 kills, 1 block, 11 assists, 13 digs; Fiona McLaughlin 3 aces, 5 kills, 4 blocks, 13 digs; PT: 10-4

▪ St. Brendan d. Carrollton 3-0 (25-13, 25-18 , 25-14): Isabella Vazquez 11 kills, 1 ace, 6 digs; Gabriela Ramirez de Arellano 16 assists, 3 digs

▪ Lourdes d. Carrollton 3-1 (25-15, 25-17, 23-25, 25-12): Isabella Vazquez: 7 kills, 2 aces, 7 digs; Gabriela Ramirez de Arellano 15 assists, 5 kills, 11 digs.

Boys’ bowling

▪ Belen d. Columbus, 7-0: High games – Fernando de la Lama Guzman [BEL], 263; Victor Hidalgo [BEL], 210; Marlon Ruiz [COL], 205. High series- Fernando de la Lama Guzman [BEL], 656. Belen (6-0) set team record three match series of 2795.