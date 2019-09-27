Led by quarterback Jacob Golan, Krop’s high school football team stays perfect

Honoring Broward’s top athletes and coaches Top athletes and coaches of Broward County were honored during the 2019 Miami Herald Athletic Awards ceremony Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at the Signature Grand. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Top athletes and coaches of Broward County were honored during the 2019 Miami Herald Athletic Awards ceremony Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at the Signature Grand.

Their list of conquests doesn’t add up to much. But that doesn’t mean competing in the newly-formed division of independent teams (not competing in the FHSAA series) hasn’t worked out quite well for the Krop football team in 2019.

The Lightning (5-0) defeated Mourning 42-0 at Ives Estates Par on Thursday. Krop’s other four wins have come against Miami Beach, Miami Springs, Ferguson and Westland Hialeah with Springs being the only team that’s won a game.

Krop was led by quarterback Jacob Golan, who had 250 passing yards and three touchdowns. Deandre Tamarez also contributed with four receptions for 125 yards and two scores. Running back Antonio Smith went over 100 yards for the fifth consecutive game and also scored twice.

Defensively Krop was led by Isaac Joseph with eight tackles (3 for loss, 2 sacks and a forced fumble), Michael Desilma (2 fumble recoveries) and Giovani Davis (2 sacks, 3 pass deflections and a blocked FG).

Goleman is also out to a 5-0 start and the two teams are on a collision course to meet on Oct. 11 at 3:30 p.m. at Goleman High School.

Girls’ volleyball

▪ Palmer Trinity d. Florida Christian 3-1 (23-25; 25-9; 25-17; 25-21): Samiyah Panjabi 4 kills, 10 blocks; Sarah Bayas ace, 10 digs; Natalia Rey 2 kills, 9 digs; Abigail Cohen 8 aces, 17 assists, 13 digs; Sofia Santamaria 4 aces, 9 kills, 4 blocks, 10 assists, 12 digs; Fiona McLaughlin 4 aces, 9 kills, 4 blocks, 7 digs; Jessica Webber 7 kills, 4 blocks, 13 digs PT: 9-4.

▪ Hebrew Academy d. Katz 3-1 (25-15, 22-25, 25-19, 25-19): Shoshy Stein 12 aces; Yael Bister 15 kills, 10 digs; Eliana Pollack 10 kills, 6 aces. HA: 6-5.

▪ Hialeah Gardens d. Mourning 3-2 (23-25, 25-17, 25-23,15-25, 16-14): Samantha Ramos 34 kills 5 blocks,4 aces; Sabrina Cabrera 30 kills, 4 blocks, 18 digs; Danitza Vallejo 49 assist, 3 aces.

▪ Ferguson d. Plantation American Heritage 3-0 (25-16, 25-22, 25-20)

▪ Northeast d. McArthur 3-0 (25-20, 25-14, 25-12: Alicia Brown 13 digs, 2 aces; Elisa Cardona 4 aces, 5 kills, 2 assists, 19 digs; Mahina Yamashita 11 kills, 27 assists, 23 digs, 5 aces; Marina Bray 6 kills, 1 block, 4 digs; Veronica Maden 5 kills, 2 assists, 19 digs. NE: 12-1.

Boys’ bowling

▪ TERRA d. Gulliver Prep. 7-0: TERRA – Casey Puett 278, 680 series; Alex Osorio 227, 637 series; Alex San Juan 232, 630 series; GUL – Connor Gebhart 222. TERRA (6-0) broke team series record (3148) for third consecutive match.

▪ Braddock d. Goleman 5-2: BR – High Game: Alex Garcia 209, High Series: Alec Garcia 555; GOL – High Game: Christian Butler 202, High Series: Christian Butler 546.

▪ Ferguson d. Palmetto 7-0: High Game: Raul Chavez 242, High Series: Raul Chavez 684; Gabriel Perez 238, 647 series. FERG: 7-0.

▪ Coral Park d. South Dade 7-0: High Game: Raul Bejel 229 (CP), Nicolas Bueno 229 (SD). High Series: Raul Bejel 563 (CP), Chase Orta 322 (SD).

Girls’ bowling

▪ TERRA d. Gulliver Prep 7-0: TERRA – Gillian Pons 198, 513 series; Alexa Puett 168; Ella Perez 160; GUL – Alyssa Jensen 130. TERRA: 6-0.

▪ Braddock d. Goleman 7-0: High Game: Alexa Hernandez 166; High Series Alex Hernandez 491

▪ Ferguson d. Palmetto 7-0: Alenays Lopez 182, Adriana Findeisen 173, Megan Morales 160; High series: Alenays Lopez 494.