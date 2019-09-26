Marlins Park will host some of the top high school talent this weekend. Here’s why

Miami Herald’s Miami-Dade County Athletic Awards The Miami Herald held its annual Miami-Dade County Athletic Awards at the Miami Airport Convention Center on Thursday, May 23, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Miami Herald held its annual Miami-Dade County Athletic Awards at the Miami Airport Convention Center on Thursday, May 23, 2019.

While the Miami Marlins are wrapping up their 2019 season in Philadelphia this weekend, there will still be plenty of action going on at Marlins Park.

The top high school baseball talent from two states will be on display as the Florida/Georgia “States Play” tournament, which will be held this weekend.

Co-hosted by the Marlins, the event was organized by Major League Baseball and USA Today and will showcase some of the best rising seniors from Florida and Georgia. There will be three games played, Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 11 a.m. Admission to the public is free and Saturday’s game will stream LIVE on MLB.com.

Of the 24 players on the Florida roster, 13 are from Miami-Dade and Broward County. From Dade will be Alex Ayala (Brito), Jamar Fairweather (Westminster Christian), Sammy Infante (Monsignor Pace), Carlos Rey (Miami Springs), Carlos Perez (Florida Christian), Yohandy Morales (Braddock), Kendry Noriega (Miami High) and both Carlos Rodriguez and Jose Izarra from Miami Christian.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

All four Broward players, Nelson Berkwich, Enrique Bradfield Jr., Ryan Bruno and Jordan Carrion are from Plantation American Heritage.

The Florida coaches will be Luis Alicea who played in the majors for 12 seasons (1991-02) for the Cardinals, Red Sox, Angels, Rangers and Royals; Five-time MLB all-star and long time Atlanta Braves outfielder Fred McGriff; And a name quite familiar to South Florida, former University of Miami and Marlins pitcher Alex Fernandez who helped lead the Marlins to the 1997 World Series championship.

Girls’ volleyball

▪ Miami Beach d. Coral Gables 3-0 (25-13, 25-19, 25-13): Sofia Nores 8 kills, 4 service points; Stephanie Ramos 5 kills, 9 service points; Hannah Hurwitz 9 service points.

▪ Doctors Charter d. SLAM Academy 3-1 (25-20, 18-25, 25-22, 25-20): Marjhury 32 service points, 8 aces,14 digs; Cassandra 11 kills, 5 blocks, 7 digs; Taylor 27 assists, 1 ace. DC: 5-4.

Boys’ bowling

▪ TERRA d. Palmetto 7-0: Ryan Toffoli High Game: 277 and high series, 703; Eric Vieber 245, Alec Osorio 632 series and Casey Puett 629 series. TERRA: 5-0.

▪ Krop d. Hialeah Miami Lakes 7-0: Jason Granovsky (K) 195, 540; Daniel Ognev (K) - 190, 504; Ric Rebull (HML) 276. KR: 4-1.

▪ Miami Springs d. Krop 7-0: Jalen Glinton (MS) 141, 376 series; Conner Karlick (MS) 123; Dennis Hernandez (MS) 123; Daniel Ognev (KR) 191, 510 series.

Girls’ bowling

▪ TERRA d. Palmetto 7-0: Ella Perez High Game: 192 and high series, 505, Colleen Ryan 144, Alexa Puett 177, Gillian Pons 161, and Claudia Vale 134. TERRA: 5-0.

▪ Krop d. Hialeah Miami Lakes 7-0: Kirra Magana (K) 142, 372; Lindsey Weingard (K) 147, 360; Rebecca Vainstein (K) 130, 341; Grace Sands (HML) 256. KR: 4-1.

▪ Krop d. Miami Springs 4-3: Sophia Palmeiro (KR) 137, 341 series; Rebecca Vainstein (KR) 124. KR: 5-1

▪ American d. Edison 7-0: AM: 7-0