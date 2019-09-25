Columbus golfers capture boys’ Youth Fair Touranment, Doral girls win

Honoring Broward’s top athletes and coaches Top athletes and coaches of Broward County were honored during the 2019 Miami Herald Athletic Awards ceremony Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at the Signature Grand. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Top athletes and coaches of Broward County were honored during the 2019 Miami Herald Athletic Awards ceremony Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at the Signature Grand.

The day might have ended in disappointment for Columbus golfer Andres Atrio individually but that didn’t mean he couldn’t celebrate with his teammates.

The Explorers captured the team title of the Dade County Youth Fair Golf Tournament at the Country Club of Miami.

Atrio shot a 1-over-par 71 and wound up in a three-way tie for medalist honors with Jake Beber-Frankel of Ransom Everglades and Miami Country Day’s Matthew Yamin.

Atrio, a freshman, went out on the first hole with a bogey before Yamin won it on the second extra hole with a par after Beber-Frankel hooked his tee shot in the water.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

But that had no effect on the team title as Atrio, Justin Rodriguez (75), David Ragan (76) and freshman Hans Risvaer (78) combined for a team score of 300 for the Explorers, seven shots better than Country Day’s 307.

Ransom Everglades (313), Belen Jesuit (320) and Doral Academy (320) finished third and a tie for fourth, respectively.

Led by Ana Ojeda’s 6-over 76, Doral Academy won the girls’ team title with a score of 323. But the real headline maker for the girls on this day was the talented Skylee Shin from Divine Savior who tore up the course with a four-under par 66 to run away with female medalist honors.

“It’s always great to win the Youth Fair tournament,” said Columbus coach Mike Marinelli. “Our golfers get to go up against the best competition in the county and it also comes right before the peak of the season where you want to be playing your best golf towards the playoff run.”

▪ Final boys top 10 team scores: Columbus 300, Miami Country Day 307, Ransom Everglades 313, Belen Jesuit 320, Doral Academy 320, Gulliver 321, Palmer Trinity 342, Palmetto 342, Westminster Christian 368: Matthew Yamin (MCD) 71*, Jake Beber-Frankel (RE) 71, Andres Atrio (COL) 71, Griffin Steutel (MCD) 73, Cameron Piedra (PT) 74, Justin Rodriguez (COL) 75, David Ragan (COL) 76, Anders Ludert (BEL) 76, Jackson Langer (RE) 76, Anthony Garcia (CG) 76, Anthony Amoroso (SD) 76. *Won Playoff

▪ Final girls’ top 5 team scores: Doral Academy 323, Carrollton 342, Palmer Trinity 363, Gulliver Prep. 392, Lourdes 424: Skylee Shin (DS) 66, Ana Ojeda (DOR) 76, Remi Bacardi (PT) 76, Gia Guerra (ML) 77, Tori Hagenlocker (GP) 79, Alexandra Ragan (RP) 81, Carolina Swain (CAR) 81, Ayanna Lee (DOR) 81, Gabriela Gomez (DOR) 82, Pamala Ascobereta (PT) 84, Alexandria Delisle (MB) 85, Victoria Gallnar (CAR) 85

More golf

▪ Plantation American Heritage 296, North Broward Prep 314 at Parkland Country Club: AH – Luke Clanton 69 (medalist), Jonathan Mourin 73, Leo Herrera 75, Jackson Kustin 79, Sebastian Sacristan 79, Tyler Lindh 84; NBP – Sean Richards 73, Chase Ruge 78, Dominic Bossola 81, AJ Quino 82, Marcus Kallor 87, Mario Azor 90

Girls volleyball

▪ Calvary Christian d. Pompano Beach 3-0 (25-8, 25-19, 25-7): Gabby Brissett 10 kills; Taylor Bates 9 kills

▪ Palmer Trinity d. Everglades Prep. 3-0 (25-8; 25-18; 25-6): PT: Samiyah Panjabi 3 kills, 2 blocks; Natalia Rey 2 aces, 2 kills, 2 digs; Abigail Cohen 6 aces, 9 assists, 3 digs; Gabriella Cruz ace, 2 digs; Sofia Santamaria 2 aces, 3 kills, 10 assists, 2 digs; Fiona McLaughlin 3 aces, 6 kills, 2 blocks; Jessica Webber 5 aces, 5 kills, 2 digs; Marissa Tannenbaum ace, 2 digs. PT: 8-4.

▪ St. Brendan d. Carrollton 3-0 (25-13-, 25-18, 25-14): Emily Diaz 10 kills, 3 aces; Juliana Lentz 9 kills, 4 blocks; Allison Ibarria 24 assists, 4 aces; Nataly Hernandez 8 kills, 2 blocks. STB: 11-2.

▪ Doctors Charter d. Hebrew Academy 3-0 (25-20, 25-13, 25-9): Cassandra Wysong 10 kills, 2 blocks, 2 aces; Cadde Wedebon 11 kills, 2 blocks, 2 aces; Taylor Clayton 22 assists, 4 aces, 3 digs. DC: 4-2.

▪ Edison d. Northwestern 3-2 (25-10, 25-15, 18-25, 24-26, 15-3): Jasmine Herring, Ana Barbon, Denma Dorcinvil good play.

Boys’ bowling

▪ Ferguson d. Coral Gables 7-0: FERG – High Game: Nelson Mariscal 225; High Series: Nelson Mariscal 600. CG – High Game: Kevin Monjarrez 234; High Series: Kevin Monjarrez 614.

▪ Columbus d. South Miami 7-0: High Game: Antonio Varona III 233; High Series: Antonio Varrera III 637. COL: 6-0.

▪ Braddock d. Southwest 5-2: BR – High Game: Alec Garcia 200; High Series: Alec Garcia 532; SW – High Game: Daniel Delavega 257; High Series: Daniel Delavega 630.

Girls’ bowling

▪ Braddock d. Southwest 4-3: BR – High Game: Alexa Hernandez 157; High Series: Alexa Hernandez 424; SW – High Game: Anais Segovia 154; High Series: Anais Segovia 419.

▪ Ferguson d. Coral Gables 7-0: High Game, Adriana Findeisen 180; High Series: Alenays Lopez 462