Julie Lentz powers St. Brendan Sabres high school girls’ volleyball team to victory
Julie Lentz recorded 11 kills and 2 blocks to lead her St. Brendan Sabres girls volleyball team to an impressive 3-0 straight set (25-15, 25-19, 25-18) victory over Florida Christian on Monday night.
Emily Diaz (7 kills, 4 aces) and Valentina Mayz (13 assists) also came through with big performances as St. Brendan improved to 10-2 on the season.
▪ Mourning d. Norland 3-0 (25-7, 25-12, 25-18): Cici Rivero 11 kills, Maya Vcujnk 13 digs, Mollie Willinger 10 kills.
▪ Plantation American Heritage d. Royal Palm Beach 3-1 (20-25, 25-18, 25-20, 25-22)
Boys’ bowling
▪ Coral Park d. Miami Beach 5-2: High Game: Raul Bejel 110 (CP), Luis Garcia (MB). High Series: Raul Bejel 307 (CP), Luke Barcenas 308 (MB).
▪ AHS d. Goleman 7-0: High Game AP Jeremy King (159), High Series AP Jeremy King (439); High Game AP Davon Holloway (161), High Series AP Davon Holloway (438).
Boys’ golf
▪ Riviera Prep 174, Florida Christian 181: at Granada Golf Course – Juan DeAngulo (RP) 40, Nicolas Prieto (FC) 40, Eric Estape (FC) 40, Alexandra Ragan (RP) 41.
