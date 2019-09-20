High School Sports
Dominating defense helps St. Thomas Aquinas football team roll to shutout of Miramar
It wasn’t flashy, but the St. Thomas Aquinas football team dismantled another Broward County opponent.
Marcus Rosemy hauled in a pair of 6-yard touchdown passes from sophomore quarterback Zion Turner in leading the Raiders to a 36-0 over the Miramar Patriots on Friday night.
Defensively, the Raiders were solid throughout.
They held Miramar to 21 yards rushing on 29 carries, no passing yards, no first downs, while keeping the Patriots from crossing their own 35-yard line.
The Raiders defense has now gone 10 consecutive quarters without allowing a point.
Jaedon Henry helped put the game out of reach on the second play of the second half, breaking several tackles for a 75-yard touchdown run for a 28-0 lead. Henry finished with 82 yards on nine carries.
Following Henry’s touchdown, the Raiders added a safety and field goals by Noah Botsford of 52 yards and Max Larson of 30 yards to complete the scoring.
St. Thomas junior cornerback Ja’Den McBurrows returned a second quarter interception 25 yards for a 21-0 lead at the half.
Aquinas, which now leads the series against Miramar 19-8, will host Carol City next Friday at home.
