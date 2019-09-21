The Belen cross-country team captures its ninth consecutive Miami-Dade Youth Fair Meet

Dolphins High school Media day at Hard Rock Stadium The Miami Dolphins hosted their seventh annual high school football media day at Hard Rock Stadium. South Florida once again is loaded with talent heading into the 2019 season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Miami Dolphins hosted their seventh annual high school football media day at Hard Rock Stadium. South Florida once again is loaded with talent heading into the 2019 season.

Even though competing for another state championship is still six weeks away, that didn’t mean the Belen Jesuit boys’ cross-country team wasn’t ready to go in full force Friday.

The Wolverines, who are the two-time defending 3A state champions and will be going for a record 11th state championship in November, won its ninth consecutive Miami-Dade County Youth Fair Championship held at Larry and Penny Thompson Park.

Belen finished first with 19 points in a field that included 25 teams from Miami-Dade County. Finishing tied for second and third were Columbus and Doral with 72 points each. Columbus officially took second based on a sixth man tie breaker that is used to break ties.

The Wolverines were led once again by junior Diego Gomez, who ran the 5K course in a time of 16:11 to finish first overall. Up next for Belen will be trip upstate to Lakeland next weekend to compete in the Flrunners.com Invitational.

Football

▪ Palmer Trinity 7, Florida Christian 6: Palmer Trinity won a tight home game against Florida Christian. FC broke loosed from a scoreless first half with a third quarter touchdown. Palmer got the equalizing score early in the fourth quarter when freshman Santana Wooten intercepted a pass and returned it 20 yards for a score. Maros Leon then drilled the all-important and game-deciding extra point as PT improved.

Defensively Wooten finished with 10 total tackles (two for loss), on forced fumble and the pick six. He also led the way on offense as well, rushing for 77 yards. Another freshman, Matthew Ehrenreich had seven solo tackles, Kyndal Royal had two interceptions and Caleb Young added 5 solo tackles as PT improved to 3-2.

▪ St. Brendan 28, Coral Shores 0: Ryan Bullard 12 carries 169 yards 2 Tds, 6 tackles, 2 forced fumbles, one recover; Richard Dandridge 5 receptions 133 yards TD; Andrevis Grant 3 carries 75 yards; Javaris Jones 9 tackles; Nicholas Urbina 5 tackles, 1 sack

▪ Gulliver Prep 49, WPB Kings Academy 17

Girls’ Volleyball

▪ Carrollton d. LaSalle 3-2 (22-25, 24-26, 25-18, 25-15, 15-8): Isabela Vazquez: 20 kills, 6 aces, 9 digs; Gianna Canto 7 kills, 1 block; Gabriela Ramirez de Arellano 32 assists, 7 kills, 5 aces.

▪ Carrollton d. NSU Prep School 3-0 (26-24, 25-19, 25-16): Gabriela Ramirez de Arellano 18 assists, 5 digs, 1 ace; Gianna Canto 7 kills, 3 blocks; Mariana Matos 4 aces; Karina Mora: 5 aces.