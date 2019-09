Skylee Shin led the Divine Savior Academy boys’ golf team to a 10-shot victory 

Dolphins High school Media day at Hard Rock Stadium The Miami Dolphins hosted their seventh annual high school football media day at Hard Rock Stadium. South Florida once again is loaded with talent heading into the 2019 season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Miami Dolphins hosted their seventh annual high school football media day at Hard Rock Stadium. South Florida once again is loaded with talent heading into the 2019 season.

Skylee Shin fired an impressive 1-under-par 35 on the Red Tiger Course at Trump National on Thursday afternoon to lead her Divine Savior Academy boys’ golf team to a 10-shot victory against Riviera Prep.

Shin and Marissa Mola, who shot a 51, are both girls but competed for the boys’ team and played from the boys’ tees as DSA combined for a team score of 186. Diego Curbelo and Alejandro Ospina shot a 49 and 51, respectively to complete the Divine team score.

Juan DeAgula led the way for Riviera with a seven-over par 43. Nico Shortall (46), Gavin Sperber (51) and Jaden Kaplan (56) rounded out the RP scoring.

▪ Columbus 302, Gulliver Prep. 327, Ransom Everglades 328, Westminster Christian 383: at Crandon Park Golf Course: Top Individual scores: David Ragan (COL) 73, Jake Beber-Frankel (RE) 73, Gabriel Niembro (COL) 75, Andres Atrio (COL) 76, Marc Chaneles (RE) 78, Justin Rodriguez (COL) 78

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Girls’ golf

▪ Mater Lakes d. Carrollton @ Shula’s Golf Course. ML – Gia Culler Guerra 38, Skye Lorenzo 47; CAR – Carolina Swain 42, Victoria Gallinar 45

Girls’ volleyball

▪ Palmer Trinity d. Plantation American Heritage 3-1 (25-19; 25-13; 15-25; 25-12): PT – Samiyah Panjabi 5 kills, 3 blocks; Sarah Bayas 8 digs; Natalia Rey 2 aces, 2 kills, 3 blocks, 11 digs; Abigail Cohen 4 aces, 2 kills, 7 assists, 3 digs; Sofia Santamaria 1 ace, 3 kills, 13 assists, 10 digs; Fiona McLaughlin 2 aces, 5 kills, 8 blocks, 7 digs; Jessica Webber 2 aces, 7 kills, 2 blocks, 7 digs PT: 7-4

▪ Riviera Prep d. Krop 3-0 (25-6, 25-12, 25-21): Julia Garcia 24 assists, 2 aces; Iza Santiago 10 kills, 11 digs, 2 aces; Sophia Meagher 11 kills, 3 blocks. RP: 3-1.

▪ LaSalle d. Colonial Christian 3-1 (25-16, 15-25, 25-15, 25-22): Adriana Medina 5 aces, 23 assists, 8 digs, 1 kill; Mikayla Sanchez 3 blocks, 1 dig, 3 aces, 5 kills; Isabela Falero 1 assist, 3 digs, 3 aces, 5 kills; Samantha Santiago 7 assists; Christina Blanco 5 digs, 1 ace; Helena Marquina 6 kills; Emma Callaghan 3 kills; Madeline Cannata 4 digs, 9 kills; Kiara Alietti 5 aces, 5 digs

▪ Northeast d. Hallandale 3-0 (25-19, 25-20, 25-21): Alicia Brown 19 digs, Rebeca Rodrigues 15 digs, Elisa Cardona 11 kills, 18 digs, 1 block, Mahina Yamashita 25 assists, 16 digs, 10 aces, 4 kills, MB Gibbons 6 kills, 4 aces, 3 digs. NE: 10-0.

Boys’ bowling

▪ Krop d. Central 7-0: Jason Granovsky (KR) - 209, 204, 571; Jack Furman (KR) 154, 413, Chase Blared (CEN) 123. KRL 3-1

Girls’ bowling

▪ Krop d. Central 7-0: Kirra Magana (KR) 159, 156, 455; Sophia Palmeiro (KR) 137, 354, Adeline Marcelin (CEN) 257. KR: 3-1