Sabrina Cabrera leads Hialeah Gardens girls’ volleyball team to a victory

Being touted as one of the top female volleyball players in Miami-Dade County, Hialeah Gardens outside hitter Sabrina Cabrera lived up to that reputation on Wednesday night.

Cabrera recorded an eye-popping 24 kills, 8 aces and 13 digs to lead the Gladiators to a 3-0 (25-15, 25-5, 25-10) win over South Miami. Samantha Ramos (11 kills, 3 blocks) and Kaylin Yi (10 aces,12 digs) also enjoyed a productive match.

▪ Florida Christian d. Miami Country Day 3-2 (17-25, 25-20, 19-25, 25-20, 16-14): Emily Ruiz 20 kills, 15 points, 3 aces, 13 digs; Kaley Walkland 12 points, 5 aces, 7 kills, 4 digs; Natalie Hernandez 9 kills.

▪ Doctors Charter d. ISCSH 3-2 (25-18, 25-20, 24-26, 23-25, 15-12): Marjhury Mercado 3 aces, 4 kills, 26 digs; Sheila Rangel 3 aces, 8 kills, 12 digs; Cassandra Wysong 12 blocks, 16 kills, 8 digs. DC: 3-3.

▪ Mourning d. Krop 3-2 (17-25, 25-21, 25-17, 23-25, 15-11): Mila Cvetkovski 9 kills, 7 blocks; Sophia Sweidan 7 kills, 7 blocks; Mollie Willinger 29 digs, 14 kills.

▪ Miami Beach d. Miami High 3-0 (25-17, 25-13, 25-19): Hannah Hurwitz 12 service points; Sofia Nores 9 kills, 7 service points; Valentina Scarduelli 9 service points, 3 kills.

Boys’ bowling

▪ Hialeah Educational Academy d. Miami Springs 7-0: Marlon Puig (HEA) High game 178, 416 set; Tyler Keller (HEA) high game 254, 744 set; Dennys Henaneez (MS) high game 116, 326 set, Jake Jimenez (MS) high game 101, 260 set; HEA: 3-1.

▪ Goleman d. Hialeah-Miami Lakes 7-0: High games: Brandon Lopez 177 and Christian Butler 168. High series: Christian Butler 478. GOL: 3-1.

Girls’ bowling

▪ Miami Springs d. Hialeah Educational Academy: Stephanie Ramos (MS) high game 105, 243 set; Keyla Marrero (MS) high game 100, 286 set; Isabella Gonzalez (HEA) high game 109, 326 set; Krystal Fernandez (HEA) high game 91, 204 set.

▪ Goleman d. Hialeah-Miami Lakes 7-0: High game: Sarah Suarez 127; High series -Sarah Suarez. GOL: 3-1

Golf

▪ Plantation American Heritage 348, Naples 366, Gulf Coast 394: All 5 AH starters shot under par. Jude Kim 68, Luke Clanton 69, Gabe Hegerstrom 69, Jonathan Mourin 71, Leo Herrera 71. Sebastian Sacristan 76, Jackson Kustin 77.

▪ Columbus 164, Doral Academy 170: COL – Gabe Niembro 39, Max Fonseca 42, Sebastian Kawas 41, Chris Figueredo 42; DOR – Robert Young 40, David Flores 42, Juan Felipe Suarez 43, Ernie Perabeles 45.