High School Sports
TERRA boys bowlers set this team record in their victory; Coral Park, Ferguson win
Dolphins High school Media day at Hard Rock Stadium
The TERRA boys bowling team enjoyed quite a big day Tuesday. Not only did Ryan Toffoli set an all-time school record with a 737 series including games of 265 and 254, but the team then went on to set an all-time school record for total pinfall with a score of 3,074 as the Wolves mowed down Coral Reef 7-0.
Chris Madrid (155), Alex Osorio (240, 655 series), Casey Puett (236, 641 series) and Gianfranco Caro (215) were also a big part of the record breaking day as TERRA improved to 4-0.
▪ Coral Park d. Hialeah Gardens 5-2: High Game: Raul Beje l147 (CP), Mathew Pena 131 (HG). High Series: Nicolas Rodriguez 389 (CP), Erik Leon 378 (HG).
▪ Ferguson d. Braddock 7-0: High games: FERG – Gabriel Perez 222; Nelson Mariscal 211; Raul Chavez 219; High series: Gabriel Perez 621; BRAD – High game and series Alec Garcia 173, 454.
▪ Columbus d. Southwest 7-0: High game: Antonio Varona III 231; High Series: Liam Bascuas 587. COL: 5-0
Girls’ bowling
▪ TERRA d. Coral Reef 7-0: Alexa Puett 198, 483 series; Ella Perez 176, Gillian Pons 149 TERRA: 4-0.
▪ Coral Park d. Hialeah Gardens 6-1: High Game: Maria Alfaro 116 (CP), Yanelle Novoa 109 (HG) High Series: Maria Alfaro 307 (CP), Susan Venegas 283 (HG).
▪ Ferguson d. Braddock 7-0: High games: FERG – Alenays Lopez 177; Rebeka Mejia 176; Adriana Findeisen 169; High series: Adriana Findeisen 448; BRAD – High game and series: Alexa Hernandez 199/564
Girls’ volleyball
▪ Hialeah Gardens d. Coral Park 3-0 (25-17, 25-22, 25-10): Sabrina Cabrera 18 kills, 5 aces, 7 blocks; Samantha Ramos 12 kills, 7 blocks; Cristina Gonzalez 24 digs, 11 receptions.
▪ Calvary Christian d. Archbishop McCarthy 3-1: Taylor Bates 8 aces, 11 kills; Jolan Williams 12 kills. CC: 4-2.
Comments