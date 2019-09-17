The Northeast High School girls’ volleyball team picked up a straight-set victory

Dolphins High school Media day at Hard Rock Stadium The Miami Dolphins hosted their seventh annual high school football media day at Hard Rock Stadium. South Florida once again is loaded with talent heading into the 2019 season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Miami Dolphins hosted their seventh annual high school football media day at Hard Rock Stadium. South Florida once again is loaded with talent heading into the 2019 season.

The Northeast High School girls’ volleyball team defeated the Coral Glades Jaguars in straight sets (25-22, 25-15, 25-20) on Monday night.

The canes finished with a game high of 30 kills and 52 digs to improve their record to 8-0. The team was led by middle hitter Etaria Gibbons, who finished with 11 kills. Elisa Cardona, Marina Bray, and Mahina Yamashita all added 6 kills each.

OH Elisa Cardona helped her team defensively with 13 digs, middle blocker Marina Bray added 17 digs and 2 solo blocks. Setter Mahina Yamashita had 24 assists and 7 digs, and Veronica Maden added 7 digs.

▪ Mourning d. South Miami 3-0 (25-8, 25-12, 25-10): Mollie Willinger 12 kills, 10 digs, 6 services points, Milian Cvetkovski 5 aces, 4 kills, Gladiz Velez 14 services points, 21 assists, 2 kills.

▪ Coral Springs Charter d. American Heritage 3-0 (25-21, 25-20, 25-21):

Boys’ Golf

▪ Belen Jesuit defeated Columbus and Doral Prep 164-170-177 at Melreese Country Club: Leading the Wolverines (5-2) were Senior Andres Ludert (36, E), seventh-grader Lorenzo Rodriguez (40, +4) and Sophomore Sebastian Barcia (41, +5).

Girls’ golf

▪ Carrollton 176, Gulliver 218, Riviera Prep at Biltmore Golf Course: Alexandra Ragan (RP) 38, Carolina Swain (C) 38, Tori Hagenlocker (GP) 42, Victoria Gallinar (C) 45.

▪ Doral Academy 166, Archbishop McCarthy 175 at Melreese Golf Course: DO: Mia Caraballo 41, Ana Carolia Ojeda 39, Gabriela Gomez 43, Maria Laura, Quintero 43. AM: Natalia Jimenez 35, Jeniffer Lily 42, Vasye Martin 47, Kayla Horne 51.

Boys’ Bowling

▪ Hialeah Educational Academy (COHEA) defeated Alonzo Tracy Mourning: Marlon Puig (COHEA) had a high game 177 set 494, Tyler Keller (COHEA) high game 243 set 659. Michael Holman (ATM) high game 139 set 394, Anthony Orozco (ATM) high game 131 set 355. (COHEA BOYS 2-1).

▪ Ferguson 7 Krop 0: Gabriel Perez (F) 138, Gabriel Bellon (F) 357. Jason Granovsky (K) 179, 470. Krop (2-1)

Girls’ bowling

▪ ATM Girls defeated COHEA: Veronica Kania (ATM) high game 134 set 392, Rosio Sosa (ATM) high game 130 set 219. Krystal Fernandez (COHEA) high game 78 set 195, Isabella Gonzalez (COHEA) high game 167 set 448.

▪ Ferguson 2 Krop 5: Michelle Ramirez (F) 129, 372; Jennifer Duron (F) 125. Kirra Magana (K) 151, 395; Sophia Palmeiro (K) 151, 375. Krop (2-1).