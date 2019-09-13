Isabella Falero and Mikayla Sanchez lead LaSalle in high schools girls’ volleyball win 

Dolphins High school Media day at Hard Rock Stadium The Miami Dolphins hosted their seventh annual high school football media day at Hard Rock Stadium. South Florida once again is loaded with talent heading into the 2019 season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Miami Dolphins hosted their seventh annual high school football media day at Hard Rock Stadium. South Florida once again is loaded with talent heading into the 2019 season.

Isabella Falero and Mikayla Sanchez led LaSalle to the high schools girls’ volleyball victory against Edison (25-10, 25-15, 25-8) on Thursday. Falero had kills and Mikayla Sanchez had 3 aces and 8 kills.

Also contributing to the win: Samantha Santiago 2 aces, 10 assists; Madeline Cannata 9 aces, 9 kills; Helena Marquina 4 kills, 2 blocks; Angelina Cambo 4 aces; Adriana Medina 13 assists; Kiara Alietti 3 aces 2 digs; Nicole Piedra 2 aces 2 kills 4 assists.

▪ Miami Beach d. North Miami 3-0 (25-17, 25-18, 27-25): Valentina Scarduelli 7 kills; Hannah Hurwitz 16 service points; Stephanie Ramos 6 kills.

▪ Hebrew Academy d. Katz Yeshiva 3-1 (21-25, 25-13, 25-22, 25-21): Eliana Pollack 12 digs; Yael Bister 5 kills, 4 aces; Kayla Herssein 16 digs; Kayla Abramowitz 13 assists. HA: 3-2.

▪ Colonial Christian d. Greater Miami Adventist 3-0 (25-19, 28-26, 27-25): Ariana Long 8 kills, 10 digs, 8 aces; Morgan Wells 7 kills, 8 digs, 4 aces; Julianna Rendon 18 assists, 5 aces; Alexis Downing 10 Points. CCS: 5-6

Boys’ bowling

▪ Columbus d. Braddock 7-0: COL – High Game: Alejandro Johnson 221; High Series Giancarlo Perez 598. BRAD – High Game: Alec Garcia 219; High Series: Alec Garcia 572. COL: 4-0

▪ Palmetto d. South Dade 7-0: High Game: 208 Connor Pipho 208; High Series: Connor Pipho 565. PAL: 3-0.

▪ Ferguson d. South Miami 7-0: High games Aramis Martínez 205, Raul Chavez 205, Gabriel Perez 200; High Series: Raul Chavez 584.

Girls’ bowling

▪ Palmetto d. South Dade 7-0: High Game: 142 Colleen Ryan 142; High Series: Colleen Ryan 391. PAL: 3-0.

▪ Ferguson d. South Miami 7-0: High GamesL Megan Morales 180, Alenays Lopez 170, Caroline Findeisen 160; High Series: Megan Morales 481.