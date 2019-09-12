In American Heritage’s high school golf win, senior Jude Kim his this Broward record 

Dolphins High school Media day at Hard Rock Stadium The Miami Dolphins hosted their seventh annual high school football media day at Hard Rock Stadium. South Florida once again is loaded with talent heading into the 2019 season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Miami Dolphins hosted their seventh annual high school football media day at Hard Rock Stadium. South Florida once again is loaded with talent heading into the 2019 season.

The oldest 18-hole high school golf tournament in the state of Florida, the 36th Annual Morrison Invitational was held at Fort Lauderdale Country Club on Wednesday.

The Plantation American Heritage boys’ golf team running away with another tournament was nothing special. The Patriots do that a a lot.

What was special was what Heritage senior golfer Jude Kim did. Kim fired an eye-popping 8-under-par 64 tying the Broward County individual scoring record, but he did it in difficult scoring conditions as winds were gusting up close to 30 mph.

“I knew the conditions were windy so I just tried to keep hitting a lot of knock-down shots,” said Kim who after only shooting a 2-under 34 on the front nine, went crazy on the back shooting 30, which included an eagle on 17. “I knew where I was at on the last hole and had an uphill 30 foot putt for birdie on 18 but left it a little short.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Kim tied his own record. In 2016, he shot a 64 at Lago Mar, which tied the record held by another Heritage golfer, Tommy Hurst, who shot the number at the same Fort Lauderdale CC in 2011.

“Not only is Jude a terrific golfer, but just an outstanding young man off the course as well,” said long-time Heritage coach Brandt Moser. “The fact that he’s only looking at Ivy League schools and has a scheduled trip to Yale next week tells you everything you need to know as far as how academically committed he is.”

Suffice to say, Kim claimed medalist honors for the day as Heritage easily won with a team score of 278, 25 shots ahead of second place Palm Beach Gardens Benjamin. Normally a three-under-par 69 will get you medalist honors but Heritage’s Leo Herrera had to settle for second place on this day. Luke Clanton (72), Jonathan Mourin (77), Gabe Hegerstrom (77) and Sebastian Sacristan (79) rounded out the Heritage scoring.

Led by Ryan Fenton (76) Pine Crest took third with a score of 317 while Cardinal Gibbons, with Colby Oliver (78) leading the way, finished fourth with a 331.

Girls’ volleyball

▪ Krop d. Hialeah Gardens 3-2 (22-25, 25-19, 25-18, 21-25, 15-13): Tamy Ginsberg 16 kills, 25 digs, 6 aces; Angie Papayannis 19 kills, 14 digs 5 blocks; Ashley Rodriguez 54 digs, 4 aces, 13 points. KR: 5-2.

▪ Mourning d. Booker T. Washington 3-0 (25-3, 25-5, 25-6): Gladiz Velez 17 aces, 7assists; Mollie Willinger 6 kills, 4 digs, 2 aces; Kony Zurita 6 aces.

▪ Reagan d. Cooper City 3-1 (23-25, 25-15, 25-12, 28-26): Sophia Ortega 23 kills 6 aces 24 digs; Fabiana Petruzzi 8 kills; Sara Freire 18 assists 4 aces 10 digs; Antonella Surrentini 23 digs RR: 5-2.

▪ Miami Country Day d. Carrollton 3-2 (25-19, 16-25, 20-25, 25-14, 15-10): Vanessa Lopez Trujillo 10 kills, 2 aces, 12 digs; Danielle Medina 4 aces, 14 digs; Gabriela Ramirez de Arellano 26 assists, 8 kills, 11 digs.

▪ Palmer Trinity d. Carrollton 3-0 (25-17, 25-20, 25-19): Gabriela Ramirez de Arellano 12 assists, 8 digs, 2 aces; Mariana Matos 2 kills; Danielle Medina 1 ace, 10 digs.

▪ Krop d. Hialeah Gardens (22-25,25-19,25-18,25-21,15-13): Samantha Ramos 32 Kills, 12 blocks, 3 aces; Sabrina Cabrera 31 Kills, 8 bocks , 5 aces; Cristina Gonzalez 12 digs, 18 receptions.

Boys’ golf

▪ MAST Academy 187, Miami Beach, Micheal Krop at Crandon Golf course. MAST – Jack Costaregni 41, Nicolas Iregui 46, Nicolas Rebolledo 50, Micheal Daire 50; KROP – Jack Furman 49, Brodi Babin 54, Alexander Aubrey 57; MB – Harrison Delisle 44, Justin Kleidermacher 55, Johnny Gaynor 62; MB (girls) Alexander Delisle 40, Paulina Palmer 53, Alyssa Rodriguez 64

Boys’ bowling

▪ Krop d. Goleman 4-3: Jason Granovsky (KR) 182, 496, Daniel Ognev (KR) 158. Ricky Richardo (G) 162, 456, Brandon Lopez (G) 148. KR: 1-0.

▪ Krop d. Mourning 4-3: Jason Granovsky (K) 214, 576, Daniel Ognev (K) 167. Michael Holman (ATM) 156, 398, Ethan Bass (ATM) 141. KR: 2-0.

▪ COHEA d. Gulliver Prep. Jason Herrera (COHEA) high game 158, set 388, Tyler Keller (COHEA) high game 207, set 596; Connor Gebhart (GP) high game 143 set 345, Wallace Hallot (GP) high set 328, Matt Mckean (GP) high game 130.

▪ Goleman d. Carol City: High Game - Ricky Ricardo 200 and Javier Liriano 157. High Series -Ricky Ricardo 355; GOL: 2-1

Girls’ bowling

▪ Krop d. Goleman 7-0: Molly Kaufman (K) 346, Kirra Magana (K) 186, 146. Xiomara Carrion (G) 121, 298. KR: 1-0.

▪ Mourning d. Krop 4-3: Lindsey Weingard (K) 142, 379, Molly Kaufman (K) 149, 378; Veronica Kania (ATM) 136, 375., Jenelle Jakovlev (ATM) - 356.

▪ Goleman d. Carol City: High Game - Habriela Lora 103; High Series -Gabriela Lora 283; GOL: 2-1

Swimming

▪ Plantation American Heritage School d. David Posnack by winning all 22 combind events, girls and boys. 200 Medlay relay Girls - AH 2:00.87, Boys - 1:48.00, 200 freestyle G - E. Robertson (AH) 2:08.06, B - D. Escobar (AH) 1:54.15, 200 Individual medley G - E. Ham (AH) 2:23.05, B - S. Lares (AH) 2:02.24, 50 Free G - O. Mason (AH) 26.72, B - O. Farkas (AH) 25.06, 100 Butterfly G - E. Robertson (AH) 1:03.78, B - J. Lee (AH) 56.75, 100 Free G - O. Mason (AH) 58.84, B - N. Rossi (AH) 54.66, 500 Free G - A. Porter (AH) 5:43.53, B - D. Escpbar (AH) 4:57.57, 200 Free Relay G - AH 1:49.56, B - AH 1:40.35, 100 Back G - J. Annis (AH) 1:15.69, B - S. Lares (AH) 57.72, 100 Breast G - E. Ham (AH) 1:12.63, B - D. Watson (AH) 1:07.44, 400 Free Relay G - AH 4:01.60, B - AH 3:32.34

▪ American Heritage won all 22 events against David Posnack: 200 Medlay relay Girls - AH 2:00.87, Boys - 1:48.00, 200 freestyle G - E. Robertson (AH) 2:08.06, B - D. Escobar (AH) 1:54.15, 200 Individual medley G - E. Ham (AH) 2:23.05, B - S. Lares (AH) 2:02.24, 50 Free G - O. Mason (AH) 26.72, B - O. Farkas (AH) 25.06, 100 Butterfly G - E. Robertson (AH) 1:03.78, B - J. Lee (AH) 56.75, 100 Free G - O. Mason (AH) 58.84, B - N. Rossi (AH) 54.66, 500 Free G - A. Porter (AH) 5:43.53, B - D. Escpbar (AH) 4:57.57, 200 Free Relay G - AH 1:49.56, B - AH 1:40.35, 100 Back G - J. Annis (AH) 1:15.69, B - S. Lares (AH) 57.72, 100 Breast G - E. Ham (AH) 1:12.63, B - D. Watson (AH) 1:07.44, 400 Free Relay G - AH 4:01.60, B - AH 3:32.34.