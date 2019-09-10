Valentina Marin-Rojer leads Lourdes to volleyball victory. Killian and Krop also win 

Dolphins High school Media day at Hard Rock Stadium The Miami Dolphins hosted their seventh annual high school football media day at Hard Rock Stadium. South Florida once again is loaded with talent heading into the 2019 season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Miami Dolphins hosted their seventh annual high school football media day at Hard Rock Stadium. South Florida once again is loaded with talent heading into the 2019 season.

The Lourdes girls’ high school volleyball team defeated Palmer Trinity 3-0 (25-12, 25-21, 25-12) on Monday.

Valentina Marin-Rojer lead the way for Lourdes (6-0) with 11 kills and two aces. Also contributing to the victory were Anna Rodriguez (6 kills, 3 digs) and Kayla Cuesta (16 assists, 1 ace, 5 digs).

▪ Killian d. Central 3-0 (25-5; 25-5; 25-7): Jade Dominguez 4 kills, 3 digs; Emily Amenguel 4 digs, 3 kills; Girelys Maria 20 service points, 3 digs. KILL: 6-1

▪ Florida Christian d. Lasalle 3-1 (25-18, 25-19, 23-25, 26-24): Emily Ruiz 18 kills, 16 points, 7 aces, 9 digs; Meagan Alfaro 14 points, 4 aces, 8 digs; Madison Estape 8 points, 1 ace, 17 assists.

▪ Krop d. American 3-0 (25-11, 25-17, 25-18): Alexia Rojas 26 assists, 8 digs, 3 aces; Angie Papayannis 8 kills, 9 digs; Tamy Ginsberg 7 kills, 5 aces. KR: 3-1.

▪ Doctors Charter d. Hillel 3-0 (25-18, 25-21, 25-21): Cadee Weddebon 20 kills, 4 blocks; Marjhury Mercado 46 digs, 8 aces; Cassandra Wysong 15 aces, 46 digs. DC: 2-0.

▪ Mourning d. North Miami 3-0 (25-9, 25-8, 25-20): Mollie Willinger 10 kills, 11 digs, 6 aces; Sara Giraldo 13 digs, 9 service points; Cecila Rivera 6 kills.

▪ Plantation American Heritage d. Fort Lauderdale 3-0 (25-16, 25-20, 25-15)

Boys’ golf

▪ Palmer Trinity 181, SLAM Academy 225 at Biltmore: Cameron Piedra (PT) 31, Vince Yin (SLAM) 45 PT 1-0.

▪ Cooper City 146, Nova 174, South Broward 207: SB – Alan Ryaboy 34. NOV: Farhan Mohammed 36. CC: Ruan De Villiers 30.

▪ Belen 183, Florida Christian 212 at Miccosukee Golf & Country Club: BEL: Adrian Rodriguez 40, Gabriel Marrero 44, Andres Grande 48.

Girls’ golf

▪ Palmer Trinity 179, Carrollton 188, Gulliver 214 at Palmetto golf course: Remix Bacardi (PT) 39; Tori Hagenlocker (GULL) 39.

▪ Cooper City 207, South Broward 209: SB – Sara Hertzberg 45, Kayla Savoir 51. CC: Nadea Leroux 48, Mackenzie Saver 48.

▪ Divine Savior at Miami Country Day at Miami Shores CC: DS – Skylee Shin - 34 (minus 2), Marissa Mola 55, Yariliz Delgado 59; MCD – Alex Pool 37, Sabrina Cabarros 46.

Girls’ bowling

▪ Edison d. HEA: Krystal Fernandez (HEA) high game 89, 233 set; Isabel Gonzalez (HEA) high game 134, 362 set; Denmay D. (Edison) high game 107 280 set, Choomay P. (Edison) high game 106, 217 set

Boys’ bowling

▪ Belen Jesuit d. HEA: Tyler Keller (HEA) high game 237 set 622, Adair Garcia (HEA) high game 178 set 471. Andres Fernandez (BEL) high game 238 set 559, Fernando De Le Lamc Guzran (BEL) high game 198 set 536.

Football

▪ Varela 20, Mourning 8: Viper defense forced two turnovers, including an interception and a fumble recovery. Offens took advantage of short field position and chipped in with three scoring drives.

