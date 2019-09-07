Levy Miller powers Florida Christian to victory; Christian Gomez leads Hialeah Gardens

Dolphins High school Media day at Hard Rock Stadium The Miami Dolphins hosted their seventh annual high school football media day at Hard Rock Stadium. South Florida once again is loaded with talent heading into the 2019 season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Miami Dolphins hosted their seventh annual high school football media day at Hard Rock Stadium. South Florida once again is loaded with talent heading into the 2019 season.

The Florida Christian high school football team defeated Marathon 43-0 on Friday night for the Patriots second straight shut out.

Levy Miller ran for 168 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries. He also had one reception for a 67-yard touchdown.

Elijah Moore ran a 57-yard end around a touchdown, Trey Greene had a 95-yard touchdown run, and Ja’Cari Gavins ran 47-yard end around for a touchdown.

Defensively Florida Christian had 7 turnovers. 3 forced fumbles and one interception each by Manny Sarmiento, Antonio Robinson Jr, Steven Jackson and Ja’Cari Gavins.

▪ Hialeah Gardens 30, Coral Park 28: Senior Christian Gomez led the Gladiators (2-1) offense with a 15-yard touchdown run and an 11-yard touchdown pass to senior Miguel Farias Jr.

George Ramos contributed to the victory with touchdown runs of 11 and 2 yards.

Defensively, senior Jordan Ceballos had eight total tackles and led a goal line stop of a 2-point conversion late in the fourth quarter for the difference in the game. Coral Park falls to 0-2.

▪ Calvary Christian (Fort Lauderdale) 56, Palmer Trinity 0: The Falcons (2-1) lost on the road. The Falcons highlight was a 70-yard kickoff return by Ja Khai Rainey, who also had one interception. The Falcons will travel to Ransom Everglades next Friday in a FIFC game.

▪ Bainbridge 37 North Miami Beach 0: The Chargers were led Keyon Pierre, who had 141 rushing yards on 16 attempts. Terry Noel had one interception.

▪ The Kings Academy 56, North Broward Prep 26: Alex Villa led North Broward Prep (1-3) with two rushing touchdowns and 57 yards on five attempts. Luke Collins had a 61 receiving yards and one touchdown.

▪ IMG Academy 24, Northwestern 7: Kahlil Brantley scored the only Bulls’ touchdown.

Girls’ volleyball

▪ Miami Beach defeated Coral Park (25-20, 25-10, and 25-20): The Hi-Tides were led by senior Sofia Nores with 7 aces, 14 service points and 10 kills; senior Valentina Scarduelli with 9 service points and 6 kills; and senior Stephanie Ramos with 7 kills and 9 service points.

▪ Killian defeats South Dade (25-22; 25-27; 25-23; 25-2): Jade Dominguez had 11 kills and 8 digs; Girelys Maria 4 kills and 13 digs; and Emily Amenguel 10 assists and 2 kills. Killian is 5-1.

