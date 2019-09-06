St. Thomas Aquinas football to travel to Jacksonville to take on 8A state champ Mandarin

Dolphins High school Media day at Hard Rock Stadium The Miami Dolphins hosted their seventh annual high school football media day at Hard Rock Stadium. South Florida once again is loaded with talent heading into the 2019 season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Miami Dolphins hosted their seventh annual high school football media day at Hard Rock Stadium. South Florida once again is loaded with talent heading into the 2019 season.

Having lost its game against Bergen Catholic (New Jersey) last week because of Hurricane Dorian and only having a nine-game schedule to begin with, the St. Thomas Aquinas football team got busy this week looking for another game.

The Raiders, ranked No. 1 in the country (USA Today) have only played one game so far and are off this weekend with a scheduled bye. They also had an open week on Oct. 4 but not anymore.

The school announced Friday afternoon that not only has it filled the spot with a game but a darn good one. The Raiders will travel to Jacksonville on Friday, Oct. 4 to take on defending 8A state champion Jacksonville Mandarin at Mandarin High School. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Mandarin, (2-0) ranked No. 3 in the state in Class 8A, lost its game against DeLand this weekend and was also looking to pick up a game. It just so happened the Mustangs had a scheduled open week on Oct. 4 as well.

Led by five-star quarterback Carson Beck, Mandarin delivered heartbreak to Columbus fans last December when the Mustangs edged the Explorers 37-35 in the 8A state title game.

Beck, who de-committed from Alabama and committed to Georgia this past offseason, was widely credited with being the main reason Columbus lost as he completed 25-of-36 passes for 329 yards and five touchdowns.

“Based on our previous cancellation against Bergen Catholic, we’re grateful to be able to schedule a challenging opponent like Mandarin,” said Aquinas head coach Rober Harriott. “As Florida’s defending 8A state champions, they’re a talented team and formidable opponent. We’re looking forward to the challenge.”

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

▪ Gulliver d. Sunset 3-1 (25-13, 23-25, 25-23, 25-18): Isabella Sakran 24 kills, 4 aces, 2 blocks; Kate Perez 11 kills, 11 aces; Olivia Connor 11 digs, 7 aces. GP: 1-4

▪ Calvary Christian d. Boca Saint John Paul II 3-1 (25-11, 25-18, 29-31, 25-22): Jolan Williams 18 kills, 2 aces, 8 digs, 3 blocks; Manaia Rewi 10 kills, 4 aces, 4 digs, 1 block. CC: 3-0

▪ Chaminade-Madonna d. Plantation American Heritage 3-1 (25-23, 22-25, 25-21, 25-21).

BOYS’ BOWLING

▪ Palmetto d. Cutler Bay 7-0: High game: Connor Pipho, 268; High Series:vConnor Pipho 681. PAL: 1-0

▪ Columbus d. Schoolhouse Prep. 7-0: High games: Giancarlo Perez 242; Marlon Ruiz 234; High series: Giancarlo Perez 653. COL: 2-0

▪ Ferguson d. Reagan 5-2: High games: FERG – Gabriel Pérez 250, Raul Chávez 192, Aramis Martínez 184, Nelson Mariscal 182. High series: Gabriel Perez 666; High games: RR – Reagan Kenzie Almodóvar 234, Juan Salomón 214, Anthony Díaz 204

▪ TERRA d. Sunset 3-0: Alec Osorio 233, 218, 201 – 652 series; Ryan Toffoli 267, 236 651 series; Alex Sanjose 205. TERRA: 1-0

GIRLS’ BOWLING

▪ Ferguson d. Reagan 7-0: High games: Alenays Lopez 184, Adriana Findeisen 172, Megan Morales 171; High series: Alenays López 496, Megan Morales 491

▪ TERRA d. Sunset 3-0: Gillian Pons 172, 461 series; Ella Perez 182, 453 series; Amanda Gonzalez 165. TERRA: 1-0.

