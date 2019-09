Reagan defeats Hialeah Gardens in volleyball in five-set match to improve to 4-1.

Dolphins High school Media day at Hard Rock Stadium The Miami Dolphins hosted their seventh annual high school football media day at Hard Rock Stadium. South Florida once again is loaded with talent heading into the 2019 season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Miami Dolphins hosted their seventh annual high school football media day at Hard Rock Stadium. South Florida once again is loaded with talent heading into the 2019 season.

Reagan defeated Hialeah Gardens 3-2 (20-25, 25-17, 26-24, 20-25, 17-15) in a five-set match. Sophia Ortega (38 kills, two aces, 17 digs), Antonella Surrentini (30 digs, three aces), Kelly Prince (five kills, two blocks) and Sara Freire (34 assists) all came through with big efforts for the Reagan, which improved to 4-1.

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

• Edison d. Jackson 3-1 (25-23, 25-14, 24-26, 25-17): Keira Munoz, Jasmine Herring, Denma Dorcinvil, Yailayne Gonsalez, Ana Barton and Sonet-Felix Alouidor all strong performances.

• Sagemont d. Posnak 3-2 (17-25, 18-25, 25-7, 25-13, 16-14): Rocio Pato 27 assists, 9 aces; Gabrielle Dupont 6 kills, 7 aces; Caleigh Ana Lick 11 kills.

• Riviera Prep d. Carrollton 3-1 (12-25, 25-21, 25-20, 25-17): Gabriela Arroyo 12 kills, 10 digs, Iza Santiago 19 digs, 1 ace, Sophia Meagher 5 kills, 2 blocks. CAR – Vanessa Lopez Trujillo 8 kills, 3 aces, 8 digs; Isabella Vazquez 10 kills, 11 digs; Gianna Canto 2 blocks; Gabriela Ramirez de Arellano 21 assists, 4 aces. RP: 2-0.

• Hialeah Gardens d. American 3-0 (25-8, 25-17, 25-8): Sabrina Cabrera 11 kills, 4 aces 8 digs; Danitza Vallejo 26 assists, 4 digs, 8 aces; Cristina Gonzalez 6 aces, 12 digs.

• Miami Beach d. Coral Gables 3-0 (25-18, 25-14, 25-18): Sofia Nores 7 kills, Valentina Scarduelli 12 kills, Stephanie Ramos 8 kills.

• Miami Christian d. Greater Miami 3-0 (25-5, 25-13, 25-11): Angelica Ortiz 21 kills, 8 digs, 3 blocks; Melissa Alfonso 19 assists, 3 digs, 4 aces; Jeannice Perez 4 kills, 9 aces.

BOYS’ GOLF

• American Heritage d. Columbus 4-2: Alternate shot match-play event at Lago Mar. Luke Clanton and Tim Nolle (AH) won 1 up over Andres Atrio and David Balshem; Justin Rodriguez and Luis Perez (COL) won 1 up over Jude Kim and Tyler Lindh; Leo Herrera and John Pineiro (AH) won 6 and 4 over Dave Ragan and Gabriel Niembro; Jonathan Mourim and Ethan Fan (AH) won 1 up over Christian Figueredo and Sebastian Kawas; Beto Perez and Hans Risvaer (COL) won 1 up over Gabe Hegerstrom and Jackson Kustin; Sebastian Sacristan and Rafael Frias (AH) won 7 and 6 over Max Fonseca and Lance Jerauld.

GIRLS’ GOLF

• Ransom Everglades 197, Lourdes 242, Mater Academy 286.

BOWLING

• Goleman d. Central: Boys’ high game — Ricky Ricardo 148, High series — Ricky Ricardo 363. GOLE: 1-0 Girls’ high game —Sarah Suarez 115, High series — Sarah Suarez 320.