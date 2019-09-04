Central-Carol City football game moved to Saturday. Northwestern-IMG now Friday at Traz

Dolphins High school Media day at Hard Rock Stadium The Miami Dolphins hosted their seventh annual high school football media day at Hard Rock Stadium. South Florida once again is loaded with talent heading into the 2019 season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Miami Dolphins hosted their seventh annual high school football media day at Hard Rock Stadium. South Florida once again is loaded with talent heading into the 2019 season.

If you were planning on coming out to Traz Powell Stadium this Friday night for the big marquee matchup of the week, Central and Carol City, you had better change your plans.

Carol City Athletic Director Xavier McCray confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that the game has been switched and will be played Saturday night at 7 p.m. instead.

McCray said the main reason for the switch was to give the players and coaches an extra day to prepare for the game after the threat of Hurricane Dorian had cut into practice and prep time.

That doesn’t mean there won’t be football played on Friday night at “The Mecca.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

▪ Northwestern Athletic Director Andre Williams confirmed on Wednesday that the Bulls, ranked No. 2 in the Miami Herald’s Top 20 South Florida poll, will not be traveling to Bradenton to take on IMG Academy.

Instead IMG, ranked No. 5 in the nation (Max Preps), will make the trip to South Florida and play the Bulls at Traz beginning at 7:30 p.m.

▪ Blanche Ely 36, Coral Glades 17: Duel-threat quarterback Darnell Deas rushed for 153 yards and two touchdowns while throwing for 126 yards and a score as Blanche Ely improved to 2-0 last week. Running back Shomari Lawrance also enjoyed a big game with 140 yards on 12 carries and two touchdowns. Courtney Gordon Jr. (4 receptions, 77 yards, TD), Dewante Deas (2 rushes, 72 yards, 3 receptions, 42 yards), Northern Illinois commit Jashon Prophete and Deron St. Fleur (one interception each) also contributed to the Tigers win. Ely will play its home opener Saturday at 7 p.m. against rival Deerfield Beach.

▪ Pembroke Pines Somerset 14, Boca Raton Christian 12: Derrick Baker picked up his first win as a high school head coach. Senior Ahmad Fitchett was the work horse for Somerset (1-1) as he cranked out 150 all-purpose yards. Fitchett also added two solo tackles and one assist on defense. He sealed to game for his team with a 40 yard touchdown run with eight minutes left in the game. The Panthers will enjoy a week off before hosting Boca Raton St. John Paul II on Sept. 13 at 4 p.m.

Boys’ swimming

▪ Krop 79, Miami Beach 76: Jesus Lucas won the 200 Free and the 100 Butterfly while Joshua Desrouleaux captured the 50 Free and the 100 Breast. Krop (1-0) also won the 200 Free Relay and the 400 Free Relay

Submit your scores

Have a score you want to get in? Results from how your team did? Email to hssports@miamiherald.com.