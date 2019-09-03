After disruption from hurricane, high school football back in full swing this week

Dolphins High school Media day at Hard Rock Stadium The Miami Dolphins hosted their seventh annual high school football media day at Hard Rock Stadium. South Florida once again is loaded with talent heading into the 2019 season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Miami Dolphins hosted their seventh annual high school football media day at Hard Rock Stadium. South Florida once again is loaded with talent heading into the 2019 season.

South Florida, fortunately, was spared the direct wrath of Hurricane Dorian last weekend.

But that didn’t mean that there wasn’t major disruption caused by the mere threat of the storm as the high school football schedule, where some games got played and some did not, was turned upside down.

Some teams, Norland, HML and Western, had out-of-town games scrapped while two others, Plantation American Heritage and Deerfield Beach, both managed to fly to Washington, D.C., and get their games played. Plantation and McArthur never got played because PAL Field was shut down for the holiday weekend while many other Broward games did get played.

It was the same hit-or-miss situation in Miami-Dade County as well so it would appear that a number of teams might get stuck with a nine-game season this year unless they can find a way to make it up.

Remember that even though these were all non-district games, the state’s point system when it comes to qualifying for the postseason is in play regardless of whether it’s a district game or not.

THIS WEEK’S TOP 20

1. St. Thomas Aquinas; 2. Northwestern; 3. Central; 4. Columbus; 5. Carol City; 6. Chaminade-Madonna; 7. University School; 8. Western; 9. South Dade; 10. Palmetto; 11. Dillard; 12. Plantation American Heritage; 13. Deerfield Beach; 14. Cardinal Gibbons; 15. Plantation; 16. Booker T. Washington; 17. Gulliver Prep; 18. Champagnat; 19. Miramar; 20. Hialeah.

KNOCKING ON THE DOOR: Coconut Creek, North Miami Beach, Edison, McArthur, Southridge.

THIS WEEK’S TOP GAMES

No. 3 Central (1-1) vs. No. 5 Carol City (1-1), Friday, 7:30, Traz Powell: The marquee matchup of the week in South Florida as “The Mecca” will once again be rocking with a big crowd on Friday night. It took a second-half rally but Central finally got on track last week beating Booker T. while the Chiefs fell to Northwestern. Carol City’s offense is struggling right now, which doesn’t bode well against a very good Central defense. But the Rockets have been a slow-starting team and need to start getting out of the gate quicker. BD’s Pick: Central 20-13.

No. 10 Palmetto (1-1) vs. No. 20 Hialeah (1-1), Thursday, 7, Milander: Both teams had tough road contests last week and came up short in close games. Hialeah’s effort was particularly impressive as the T-Breds trailed University School by 21 points at one point only to battle back and make it a one-score game. Palmetto lost by two points to Cardinal Gibbons, and I have a hunch the Panthers will be able to bounce back this week but don’t look for a lopsided score. Hialeah is a worthy opponent. BD’s PICK: Palmetto 27-21.

No. 9 South Dade (2-0) vs. No. 4 Columbus (2-0), Friday, 7:30, Tropical: South Dade breezed past crosstown rival Homestead last week while the Explorers turned in a hard-fought, quality road win, beating Central Florida power Kissimmee Osceola 21-17. New Columbus coach David Dunn has his team out of the gate in impressive fashion, and I look for the Explorers to keep it going here but not without a battle from the Bucs. BD’s PICK: Columbus 24-17.

No. 12 Plantation American Heritage (1-1) at No. 19 Miramar, Friday, 7: Heritage traveled to D.C. last week and got handled by national power Gonzaga while Miramar turned in a terrific effort on the road against Dillard before falling just short. Miramar fiercely defends its home field, but I don’t think Heritage loses two in a row. BD’s PICK: Heritage 23-14.

No. 2 Northwestern (2-0) at Bradenton IMG Academy (1-0), Friday, 7:30: Norland can only thank its lucky stars it was spared from having to travel to Bradenton last week to take on the nation’s No. 5 ranked team (Max Preps) but now the Bulls have the challenge in front of them. While Northwestern knows no back-down to anybody and will travel to the west coast and compete, the offense is struggling to move the ball and facing IMG can be like taking on a small college team. BD’s PICK: IMG 30-17

REST OF THE TOP 20

1. St. Thomas Aquinas (1-0): IDLE.

6. Chaminade-Madonna (2-0) vs. Miami Christian (0-1), Friday, 7 p.m.: Miami Christian is trying to make some noise in 2A, and the Victors have stepped up in terms of tougher scheduling but are overmatched here. BD’s Pick: Chaminade 33-10

7. University School (2-0) at McArthur (0-1), Friday, 7 p.m.: The Sharks got a quality home win over Hialeah last week but might be challenged on the road this week as the Mustangs hung tough with Chaminade in Week 1 and had last week off. BD’s Pick: University 30-20.

8. Western (1-0) vs. Miami Springs (1-1), Friday, 7 p.m.: Western had the plug pulled on its trip to Georgia last weekend so will be hungry to get back out on the field against an extremely overmatched Springs team that has major offensive issues. BD’s Pick: Western 33-0.

11. Dillard (2-0) at Pahokee (0-1), Friday, 6:30 p.m.: Traveling to Pahokee and coming out of there with a win used to be a big challenge. But the Blue Devils, who got crushed at home by University two weeks ago, aren’t what they used to be. Panthers should keep rolling. BD’s Pick: Dillard 33-14.

13. Deerfield Beach (0-2) at Blanche Ely (2-0), Saturday, 7 p.m.: A big rivalry game but don’t be fooled by the records. Ely has beaten two soft opponents, and Deerfield has faced two monsters. Ely will be fired up, but Bucks should roll to first win. BD’s Picks: Deerfield Beach 34-16.

14. Cardinal Gibbons (1-1) vs. North Miami (1-1), Friday, 7 p.m.: After two tough games to open the season (NW and Palmetto), the Chiefs, who came up with a nice win over Palmetto last week, should get a breather this week. BD’s Pick: Gibbons 37-12.

15. Plantation (1-0) vs. West Broward (0-2), Friday, 7 p.m., PAL Field: Colonels got an unexpected week off last week due to the storm and will be anxious to get back out on the field against an inferior opponent. BD’s Pick: Plantation 38-9.

16. Booker T. Washington (1-1) vs. Jackson (0-2), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Curtis Park: Tornadoes nearly knocked off Central last week before suffering a tough loss and will look to take it out on the Generals. BD’s Pick: BTW 41-13.

17. Gulliver Prep. (2-0) vs. Pine Crest (1-0), Friday, 4 p.m.: After nice wins over Gables and Belen to open the season, Gulliver can’t take this opponent lightly as Pine Crest is a pretty good private program from Broward. BD’s Pick: Gulliver 31-20.

18. Champagnat (1-1) at Christ Presbyterian Academy (0-2), Friday, 7 p.m.: This week it’s off to Nashville. I don’t know where the Lions find these opponents or how they can afford all of the travel, but I expect them to bounce back from last week’s loss in Georgia to Lowndes. BD’s Pick: Champagnat 34-21

OTHER GAMES

THURSDAY: Miami-Dade: Southwest vs. Miami High, (Curtis), 7: MHS 27-20; Homestead vs. Killian (Tropical), 7: Killian 30-7; American vs. Norland (Traz), 7: Norland 34-12; Citi Christian Academy at Dade Christian, 7: DC 27-7; Broward: Stranahan vs. Taravella (Coral Springs), 7: Stranahan 17-13; Everglades Prep. vs. Coral Springs Charter (Coral Glades), 7: CSC 23-16

FRIDAY: Miami-Dade: Mourning at Varela, 3:30: Varela 26-6; Coral Park at Hialeah Gardens, 3:30: HG 21-12; Doral Academy at Belen, 3:30: Belen 21-20; Braddock at Goleman, 3:30: Goleman 27-20; Miami Beach vs. South Miami (Tropical), 3:30: SM 33-8; Ferguson vs. Krop (Ives Estates), 3:30: Krop 26-13; LaSalle at Palm Beach Benjamin, 7:30: Benjamin 35-9; Marathon at Florida Christian, 7:30: FC 27-23; Hialeah-Miami Lakes at Port Orange Spruce Creek, 7: Spruce Creek 34-9; Coral Reef vs. Mater Academy (Milander), 7:30: CR 20-7; Monsignor Pace at Naples, 7:30: Pace 24-23; Coral Gables at Southridge, 7:30: Southridge 20-17; North Miami Beach at Bainbridge (Ga.), 7:30: Bainbridge 22-17; Broward: Archbishop McCarthy vs. Ft. Lauderdale (Northeast), 7: FTL 34-8; Palmer Trinity at Calvary Christian, 7: CC 21-19; Northeast at Coral Glades, 7: CG 23-8; Nova at Cooper City, 7: CC 28-12; Edison at Coconut Creek, 7: CC 20-19; Sebastian River at Boyd Anderson, 7: BA 30-21; Douglas at Cypress Bay, 7: CB 23-17; Hollywood Hills at Flanagan, 7: Flanagan 33-10; Monarch at Pompano Beach, 7: Monarch 37-9; South Broward at Hallandale, 7: Hallandale 20-16; Jupiter Christian at Westminster Academy, 7: WA 33-13; Boca St. John Paul at Pines Charter, 7: PC 16-14.

SATURDAY: Somerset Silver Palms at St. Brendan, 3:30: StB 30-13.

LAST WEEK OVERALL: 29-6

LAST WEEK TOP 20: 9-3

SEASON OVERALL: 63-18

TOP 20 OVERALL: 25-5

