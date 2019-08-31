The Hialeah Gardens and Palmer Trinity football teams pick up victories

Dolphins High school Media day at Hard Rock Stadium The Miami Dolphins hosted their seventh annual high school football media day at Hard Rock Stadium. South Florida once again is loaded with talent heading into the 2019 season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Miami Dolphins hosted their seventh annual high school football media day at Hard Rock Stadium. South Florida once again is loaded with talent heading into the 2019 season.

The Hialeah Gardens football team scored all its points in its 20-19 victory against Ferguson in the first half Friday.

The Gladiators were led by touchdowns from running back Christian Gomez (62-yard run), Miguel Farias (44-yard interception return) and quarterback George Ramos (37-yard run).

The difference in the game ended up being a blocked extra point by the Gladiators.

▪ Palmer Trinity 52, Somerset Academy Key 0: The Falcons (2-0) won at home. Freshman running back Santana Wooten had three rushing touchdowns, and freshman Kyle Kelsey added two more rushing touchdowns. Lucas Ortega-Morales led the team with three interceptions. Ja Khai Rainey and Matthew Dylewski each had a receiving touchdown.

▪ Florida Christian 28, Coral Shores 0: . LA Miller rushed for 155 yards and three touchdowns; Joel Talley had a 78-yard kick return for a touchdown and 60 yards rushing; Antonio Robinson had 80 all-purpose yards and two 2-point conversions.

Volleyball

▪ Killian defeated TERRA (19-25, 25-21, 25-11, 20-25, 15-11): Nicole Perez 20 kills, 14 digs; Andrea Ruiz 17 assists; Jade Dominguez 8 kills, 12 service points. Killian 2-1.

▪ Wednesday -- Killian defeated Northwestern (25-10; 25-12; 25-3):

▪ Palmer Trinity defeated Doral (10-25, 25-20, 26-24, 25-23): Samiyah Panjabi 7 kills, 6 blocks, 2 digs; Fiona McLaughlin 2 aces, 10 kills, 4 blocks, 9 Digs; Sofia Santamaria 7 kills, 2 blocks, 22 assist, 11 digs; Natalia Rey 10 Kills, 10 digs; Jessica Wabber 2 aces,8 kills, 8 digs, 1 blocks. PT 3-2.