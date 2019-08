A heavyweight match: Reagan hangs on to victory vs. Hialeah Gardens in girls’ volleyball

Dolphins High school Media day at Hard Rock Stadium The Miami Dolphins hosted their seventh annual high school football media day at Hard Rock Stadium. South Florida once again is loaded with talent heading into the 2019 season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Miami Dolphins hosted their seventh annual high school football media day at Hard Rock Stadium. South Florida once again is loaded with talent heading into the 2019 season.

Two girls volleyball heavyweights went at it on Thursday night when Ronald Reagan squared off against Hialeah Gardens.

When it was over, it was Reagan, after winning the first two sets, that managed to hang on and come away with the 3-2, (25-13, 25-7, 22-25, 23-25, 15-10) victory.

Sophia Ortega recorded 22 kills while Camila Diaz chipped in with 19 digs and 6 aces to lead the Bison. Alessandra Jacobs and Sara Freire also came up with 11 kills and 29 assists, respectively as Reagan improved to 3-1.



▪ Carrollton d. Florida Christian 3-2 (15-25, 25-19, 25-22, 23-25, 15-10): Vanessa Lopez Trujillo 15 kills, 3 aces, 15 digs; Isabella Vazquez 13 kills, 15 digs; Gabriela Ramirez de Arellano 31 assists, 13 digs, 3 aces.

▪ South Miami d. Southridge 3-2 (25-21, 23-25, 25-27, 25-22, 15-9): Ivette Linares with 22 assists, 6 digs.

▪ Mourning d. American 3-0 (25-4, 25-11, 25-14): Sara Giraldo 13 aces, 18 digs; Mollie Willinger 9 kills, 17 digs; Gladiz Velez 20 assists

▪ Lourdes d. Ferguson 3-2 (25-18, 21-25, 26-24, 22-25, 15-9): Valentina Marin-Rojer 19 kills; Gaby Duque 7 Kills, 4 Blocks; Kayla Cuesta 22 Assist, 3 aces, 10 digs. LOU: 4-0

▪ Carrollton d. International Studies School 3-0 (25-3, 25-7, 25-14): Vanessa Lopez Trujillo 8 kills; Ana Colitto 4 kills; Mariana Matos 5 aces; Katherine Zurfluh and Karina Mora 6 digs; Gabriela Ramirez de Arellano 11 assists; Isabella Cobo 9 assists.

▪ Plantation American Heritage d. Pembroke Pines Somerset Academy 3-2 (27-25, 25-16, 25-18)

▪ Columbus d. Coral Reef 7-0: High game Marlon Ruiz 202 (Col). High series Giancarlo Perez 521 (Col)