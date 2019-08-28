Carol City-Northwestern football moved to Thursday; Aquinas still waiting. This is why

Miami Herald’s Miami-Dade County Athletic Awards The Miami Herald held its annual Miami-Dade County Athletic Awards at the Miami Airport Convention Center on Thursday, May 23, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Miami Herald held its annual Miami-Dade County Athletic Awards at the Miami Airport Convention Center on Thursday, May 23, 2019.

With the possibility of a major weather disruption anticipated with the arrival of Hurricane Dorian this weekend, officials at Carol City and Northwestern High School were proactive this week.

With the Bulls and Chiefs originally set to play Saturday night at Traz Powell Stadium, school officials began meeting Tuesday and finalized plans Wednesday to move the game up.

The game will be played Thursday at 7 p.m.

“When we saw the track of the storm and the timeline on Tuesday, our school officials including our principals met with the district over the possibility of moving the game up,” said Carol City athletic director Xavier McCray. “As always, the safety of the fans, players and coaches was a priority and with there being no game scheduled at Traz Powell on Thursday night, we were able to move the game.”

St. Thomas Aquinas game up in the air

Another big game, also originally slated for Saturday night had St. Thomas Aquinas, the No. 1 ranked team in the country (USA Today Super 25) hosting Bergen Catholic High School from Oradell, New Jersey at 7 p.m.

That game has tentatively been switched to Friday at 8 p.m. But because it involved an out-of-town team, things are more problematic.

Reached late Wednesday afternoon, St. Thomas athletic director George Smith confirmed the game had been moved to Friday but that the ball was in Bergen Catholic’s court.

“It’s up to them at this point,” Smith said. “Saturday is out and we can play the game Friday if they can work it out. Their biggest problem is getting back home. Their flight home isn’t scheduled until Sunday morning and it’s way too late to move any of that. It’s their call and we should have a definitive answer from them by late Thursday morning.”

FOOTBALL

▪ Palmer Trinity 23 St. Andrews 14: The Falcons defeated St. Andrews in Boca Raton and were led by Ernest Robertson III who had a 50 yard TD catch. Kicker Marcos Leon’s 30 yard field goal in the 4th quarter gave PT a 16-14 lead before Ja Khai Rainey scampered for 35 yards for the game-sealing score with a minute left.

▪ Pine Crest 27, Coral Springs Charter 10: Kean 6-14, 61 yds, 2 TDs; Amunategui 15 carries for 109 yds, TD; Rosen 2 receptions, 24 yds, TD.

▪ Western 57, Everglades 0: Cedquan Smith 13-16, 147 yds, 3 TDs, Karaun St. Louis 5 catches for 49 yds, 1 TD; Miles Friday 76 yards rushing on 7 attempts.

▪ Krop 44, Miami Beach 0.

▪ Varela 29, Westland Hialeah 6.

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

▪ Reagan d. Killian 3-0 (25-14, 25-23, 25-20): Sophia Ortega 15 kills, 18 digs, 3 blocks; Isabella Eby 11 assists, 4 digs, 4 aces; Alejandra Martinez 3 kills, 10 digs

▪ Plantation American Heritage d. Western 3-0 (25-23, 25-10, 25-19).

▪ Reagan d. Mater Lakes 3-1 (25-23, 24-26, 25-14, 25-12): Sophia Ortega 20 kills 2 blocks; Isabella Eby 20 assists, 14 digs, 4 aces; Alessandra Jacobs 9 kills, Antonella Surrentini 17 digs 2 assists 1 ace.

▪ Krop d. Sunset 3-0 (25-21, 25-13, 25-22): Tamy Ginseng 18 kills, 9 digs; Angie Papayannis 10 kills, 7 digs; Carolina Sena 8 kills, 9 digs, 3 aces.

▪ Westminster Christian d. Pine Crest 3-0 (25-22, 25-14, 25-13): Alyah Cadavid: 14 kills, 9 digs, 3 aces; Hannah Kemmerer: 8 kills, 2 blocks; Lamaya Fuller: 6 kills, 8 digs, 2 assists; Alyssa Cadavid 13 assists, 3 digs.

▪ Lourdes d. Gulliver 3-1 (25-10, 24-26, 25-5, 25-21): Valentina Marin-Rojer 12 kills 9 digs; Anna Rodriguez 7 kills; Gaby Duque 6 kills 4 blocks.

▪ Doctors Charter d. Hebrew Academy 3-1 (25-15, 17-25; 25-12, 25-14): Cassandra Wysong 24 kills, 4,aces, 3 blocks; Marjhury Mercado: 15 aces:15, 4 kills; Taylor Clayton 51 assists, 2 kills, 1 ace.

▪ Killian d. Terra 3-1 (19-25, 25-21, 25-11, 20-25): 15-11. Nicole Perez 20 kills, 14 digs; Andrea Ruiz 17 assists; Jade Dominguez 8 kills, 12 service points.

▪ Hialeah Miami Lakes d. Northwestern 3-0 (25-6 25-10 25-3): Kayla Webb 25 service points 9 aces 6 assists; Natalie Ocana 18 service points 7 aces, Tatiana Dunlap 4 kills 4 digs 5 aces.

BOYS’ GOLF

▪ Belen Jesuit 160, Doral Academy 161: at Melreese Golf Course. Lorenzo Rodriguez 2-over 37, Sebastian Barcia and Alejandro Garcia 5-over 40, John Bohatch 43.

GIRLS’ GOLF

▪ Doral Academy 155, Carrollton 177, Gulliver Prep. 229: at Biltmore. DOR: Ana Carolia Ojeda and Gabriela Gomez 37, Maria Laura, Quintero 40, Giuliana Gomez 41; CAR: Caro Swain 39, Ceci Izquierdo 44, Victoria Gallinar 45, Juli Azan 49; GP: Tori Hagenlocker 38

▪ Mourning d. Norland 3-0 (25-12, 25-6, 25-8): Mollie Willinger 13 aces, 9 digs; Sophia Sweiden 7 kills; Gladiz Velez 15 assists.