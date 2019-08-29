St. Thomas Aquinas football game canceled. Here are the details

Dolphins High school Media day at Hard Rock Stadium The Miami Dolphins hosted their seventh annual high school football media day at Hard Rock Stadium. South Florida once again is loaded with talent heading into the 2019 season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Miami Dolphins hosted their seventh annual high school football media day at Hard Rock Stadium. South Florida once again is loaded with talent heading into the 2019 season.

With too much uncertainty over the track and timing of Hurricane Dorian, Bergen Catholic High School from Oradell, New Jersey, was forced to cancel its trip to South Florida.

Bergen was scheduled to take on St. Thomas Aquinas on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Brian Piccolo Stadium.

St. Thomas athletic director George Smith had moved the game to Friday night to accommodate the out-of-town team.

But, with the team not scheduled to fly out until Sunday morning, there was no guarantee they would be able to get out. Smith confirmed the news on Thursday afternoon.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

St. Thomas, ranked No. 1 in the nation (USA Today, Super 25) will now play a nine-game schedule. With a scheduled bye week next week, the Raiders will not play again until Friday, Sept. 13 when they travel to play South Plantation.