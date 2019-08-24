Carol City shuts down Deerfield Beach in Best of Dade vs. Broward football game

Honoring Broward’s top athletes and coaches Top athletes and coaches of Broward County were honored during the 2019 Miami Herald Athletic Awards ceremony Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at the Signature Grand. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Top athletes and coaches of Broward County were honored during the 2019 Miami Herald Athletic Awards ceremony Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at the Signature Grand.

As ugly as this season opener between Deerfield Beach and Carol City football teams was, multiply that by two for the Bucks.

Carol City used the Bucks miscues to its advantage, rolling to a 24-12 victory in the annual Best of Dade vs. Broward game at Traz Powell Stadium on Saturday.

The Chiefs were good enough on offense to earn the win, offsetting 184 yards in penalties. They finished with 212 yards on the ground and another 206 passing.

Deerfield (0-1) was ineffective from the start, especially on offense, as it managed just 27 yards rushing in the first half. Florida State commit Jaylan Knighton, who rushed for 2,099 yards as junior, was held to 18 yards on eight carries. He finished with 48 yards on 14 carries.

Carol City’s defense was solid in pestering Bucks senior quarterback Derohn King. They pressured him all afternoon, and at one point between the second and third quarters, King completed only one pass on 12 attempts with one interception.

“We’re just not playing really good football,” Deerfield Beach coach Jevon Glenn said . “We’re not coaching really good football, and the players aren’t playing really good football. We’re not a state-championship contender at this moment.”

Still the Bucks had their chances to score after taking the ball inside the Chiefs’ 20 five times, only to come away empty-handed until the late TD by King.

Finally, Carol City (1-0) sealed the victory on a 15-yard touchdown pass from Keyone Jenkins to Thaiu Jones-Bell with 6:18 left to play. The touchdown was set up on a double pass from Marcell Williams to Jones-Bell for 46 yards to the Deerfield Beach 15.

The Bucks avoided the shutout when Phillip O’Brien recovered a bad snap in the end zone with 4:22 left. King added a 7-yard scoring run on the next possession. He ended the afternoon with 260 yards through the air.

Katravis Geter scored for the Chiefs on a 14-yard run for a 6-0 lead with 5:34 left in the first quarter. Carol City added six more on a 74-yard scoring pass from Keyone Jenkins to Thaiu Jones-Bell.

The final score of the first half was set up by Darius Stokes at the Bucks’ 19. Darius Chester scored on a 3-yard run, and the Chiefs led 18-0 at the half.

The first half of the Carol City season is brutal. Next week it plays Miami Northwestern and that will be followed by Miami Central, Chaminade-Madonna, Jacksonville Trinity Christian and St. Thomas Aquinas.

Deerfield travels to Washington, D.C., to play St. John’s next Saturday.