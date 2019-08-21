Miami Springs edges Ferguson on a 39-yard TD pass on fourth down late in the game

Dolphins High school Media day at Hard Rock Stadium The Miami Dolphins hosted their seventh annual high school football media day at Hard Rock Stadium. South Florida once again is loaded with talent heading into the 2019 season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Miami Dolphins hosted their seventh annual high school football media day at Hard Rock Stadium. South Florida once again is loaded with talent heading into the 2019 season.

After playing three-and-a-half quarters of downright ugly football on both sides, it was time for something pretty to happen between Ferguson and Miami Springs.

And it was the Golden Hawks of Springs who delivered.

Facing a fourth-and-14 at the Ferguson 39 with just under six minutes left and with neither team having scared the scoreboard all day, quarterback Demetrius Hill dropped back and lofted a perfectly thrown deep ball down the right side that John Bennett ran under, caught and broke a tackle to find the end zone.

The 39-yard touchdown turned out to be the only score of the day as Springs knocked off the Falcons 6-0 in a Wednesday afternoon matinee contest at Milander Stadium that officially kicked off the 2019 high school football season in Miami-Dade County.

“All game long I had kept telling coach and Demetrius that it was there,” Bennett said of the long pass play. “Finally it was fourth-and-long so we figured let’s do it right now. I knew I could beat their corner and it was just up to Demetrius to lay it up there for me and he did.”

Said Hill: “John’s our big-time player so I just laid it out there for him and watched him do the rest. Once we got the lead, we knew our defense would protect it.”

Up to that point, whether you want to give credit to great defense or inept offense (probably a combination of both), the game had been devoid of offense.

Thanks to a Springs’ fumble deep in its own territory, Ferguson got the ball at the 15 and actually had a chance to take the lead in the second quarter.

But the Falcons, thanks to a nice defensive play by Xavier Moore who disrupted an end-around in the backfield, fumbled the ball right back. Before Springs’ big game-winning score, the two teams had combined for a total of 149 yards of offense and 10 first downs up to that point.

“That’s about as ugly as ugly can get but we’ll take it,” said Springs coach Mario Montoya, who won in his high school coaching debut. “Offensively, it’s a real struggle for us right now, but the defense really bailed us out today.”