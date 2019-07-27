Message of Leadership Summit in Boca Raton: Good students make good athletes

Brandon Knight, a former Pine Crest High and Kentucky star and current Cleveland Cavaliers guard, was one of several guest speakers at the Leadership Summit at Grandview Prep on Saturday. For the Miami Herald

Education for the South Florida high school student athlete isn’t just a classroom achievement.

Understanding life lessons and the correct path to adulthood were the consistent themes among all the guest speakers at the Fabian Lyon Hoops Day Leadership Summit presented by the Global Vybz Foundation on Saturday at Grandview Prep School in Boca Raton.

Brandon Knight, former Pine Crest High and University of Kentucky star and NBA guard for the Cleveland Cavaliers, was the event’s the featured speaker.

He was one group of former South Florida athletes, coaches, journalists and others who offered their insight and wisdom to educate the next generation of athletes in pursuit of the next level of their athletic careers.

Knight, who won three state basketball championships with Pine Crest, said success comes with being consistent, but added it’s tough making it to the NBA.

“I tell kids to follow their dreams,” Knight said. “They need to work diligently at it. Education is so important and with that they can follow their own path. Being a good student leads to discipline and becoming a good athlete.”

Said former South Broward High and University of Miami great Tamara James. “I just loved the game of basketball because I didn’t over think it too much. I loved being coached and I loved being competitive. To think that someone could always take my place is what drove me.”

James said from what she learned from sports got her into politics as a Dania Beach commissioner.

“I knew hard work and perseverance got me to where I am,” James said. “A lot of athletes have become great leaders because of their confidence.”

Blanche Ely boys’ basketball coach Melvin Randall and Miami Norland boys’ basketball coach Lawton Williams are two of the most successful leaders of the game in South Florida.

Randall, who has won a state-record nine state boys’ basketball titles, said it’s very important to communicate to the kids about education to help them on their journey.

“They need to be very good student-athletes and to be around those that will help push them,” Randall said. “Social media is an issue for today’s student-athletes.

“You know you have that special kid when they are getting the job done in the classroom. When you have a team player, you know he’s not just there for himself.”

Williams, who has spent 17 seasons at Norland, said if the student knows what he or she wants to do they need to care about it.

“They need to be a good person first and a good student second,” Williams said. “If you’re good at those two things, you could very far in basketball.”

Other speakers were former University of Miami and Baltimore Ravens star Duane Starks. Dr. Khalilah Camacho-Ali, (former wife of Muhammad Ali) and Ronnie Wilson, former offensive guard for the Florida Gators.