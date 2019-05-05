Northwestern sweeps state track titles again. Columbus, Hallandale, Aquinas repeat, too

Miami Northwestern continues to pile up state track and field championships.

The Bulls once again swept the competition in Class 3A, with the girls winning their 11th consecutive state title on Saturday at the University of North Florida and 16th overall since 1999 while the boys won their third in a row and eighth in program history.

Northwestern represented two of the five team state titles from South Florida. Columbus repeated as the Class 4A state champions while the St. Thomas Aquinas and Hallandale girls took home the state titles in Classes 4A and 2A, respectively.

The Northwestern girls cruised to another title, scoring 98.25 points to put themselves well ahead of second-place Chiles (46).

Markala Hart played a big part in the title defense. The junior won the 100 hurdles (13.78), finished third in the 300 hurdles (43.85) and was part of the first-place 4x100 relay (45.40) and second-place 4x400 relay (3:45.64). Seniors Alyssia Richard and Dascha Robinson contributed in the field events. Richard won the shot put (45-7.75) and finished as state runner-up in the discus (145-9), while Robinson was second in both the long jump (18-4.50) and the triple jump (39-10).





For the Northwestern boys, Marcus Fleming was a double winner after capturing the 100 (10.62) and the 200 (21.01) titles. Teammate Jaquez Stuart was second to Fleming in both races. Senior Winston Quinn added a third-place finish in the 800 (1:53.75), and senior Torry Holmes was fifth in the 110 hurdles (14.47).

Columbus scored 45 points, barely edging out second-place Flagler Palm Coast (41), to take home its second consecutive state title. Junior Xzavier Henderson won the Explorers’ lone individual title in the 400 (46.77) and added a second-place finish in the 200 (21.57). Columbus’ 4x800 relay (second, 7:54.71) and 4x400 relay (third, 3:16.72) also had podium finishes. Piper finished third and Miramar fourth.

St. Thomas Aquinas junior Emelia Chatfield also broke a state record when she ran a 41.19 in the 300-hurdles in the Class 4A final. She snapped the record set by Tiffany Ross of Miami Northwestern (41.34) in 2000.

Overall, Aquinas scored points in 10 events to win the Class 4A state title with 82 points. The Raiders now have 13 state titles to their credit. Miami Southridge was second with 44 points.

Hallandale won the girls Class 2A team title with 66 points. Junior Ashantae Harvey swept the 100 hurdles (14.12) and the 300 hurdles (42.42) while senior Destiny Castillo took first place in the long jump (20-3) and junior Eriana Sanford won the discus (134-1). Plantation American Heritage came in third. Pine Crest took fourth.

Record breaker

When Aaliyah Butler crossed the finish line of the girls’ Class 4A 400-meter run, she hadn’t realized what she had accomplished.

Then the Piper freshman got the word.

Her time of 52.25 had just erased the state record of 52.51 previously held by Sonya Richards, a former Olympian from St. Thomas Aquinas, since 2002.

“I wasn’t that surprised I broke the record because I have been working so hard to break it,” said Butler.

Butler has been running the 400 for the past five years.

“I didn’t like the event at first,” Butler said, “but I have grown to like it. I’ve become good at it, so it made no sense to stop.”

“Butler is a hard worker and a goal getter,” said Piper coach Dario Dellices. “She’s been progressing since her middle school years. This is special and it shows her where she is in life and what she’s got in store for her.”

Butler also won the 200-meter dash in 23.91.

More individual winners

Blanche Ely junior Jevon Williams become the school’s first boys’ hurdler to win the 110 and 300 hurdles at the state championships. He won the 110 hurdles in 14.08 and successfully defended his state title in the 300 hurdles at 36.54.





“This feels great to win twice in the state championships,” Williams said. “I’m just trying to get to college. Whatever I have to do be great is what I’m aiming for.”

Taylor Banks of Miramar was a double winner on Saturday with victories in the 100 (10.69 and in the 200 (21.21) in the Class 4A championships

In girls Class 3A, Jan’Taijah Ford of Northeast was a winner in the 200 (23.48) and 400 (53.23) dashes for the second consecutive year.





Led by Tsion Yared, the Pine Crest girls 4x800 relay team won the Class 2A title at 9:18.46. In addition, their time crushed an earlier season best of 9:36.14 set at last week’s regional final.

Isaiah Gonzalez of Fort Lauderdale was the winner of the Class 4A 800 adaptive wheelchair race with a winning time of 2:40.56. Teammate Darrel Bouie was second at 2:41.53.

Alisha Phillips of Flanagan was second in the Class 4A 800 adaptive wheelchair race at 3:15.61.

Full results

Class 4A





Boys team scores (Top 5): 1. Columbus 45; 2. Flagler Palm Coast 41; 3. Piper 33; 4. Miramar 32; 5. Oviedo 30.

Individual results: 4x800 relay: 1. Oviedo 7:45.95; 2. Columbus 7:54.71; 5. Piper 7:59.39; 7. Southridge 8:00.36; 110 hurdles: 1. Rodgers (FI) 14.20; 2. Skyers (MIR) 14.21; 3. Grace (SD) 14.25; 100: 1. Banks (MIR) 10.69; 4. Sam (NM) 11.22; 5. Desir (PV) 11.23; 1600: 1. Vicioso (OV) 4:15.93; 7. Fiore (FTL) 4:23.50; 4x100 relay: 1. First Coast 41.22; 2. South Dade 41.65; 400: 1. Henderson (COL) 46.77; 2. Wilson (CB) 47.00; 3. Foucha (PIP) 47.57; 4. Daniel (COL) 47.68; 5. Highsmith (NOV) 47.71; 6. Powell (PIP) 47.83; 300 hurdles: 1. Cooney (STA) 37.56; 5. Romer (SEM) 38.74; 7. Wright (SD) 38.90; 200: 1. Banks (MIR) 21.21; 2. Henderson (COL) 21.57; 5. Daniel (COL) 21.95; 8. Guerrier (NM) 22.17; 800: 1. Foucha (PIP) 1:51.00; 5. Ricardo (FLAN) 1:55.14; 6. Rigaba (SD) 1:55.24; 7. Simms (SRIG) 1:55.44; 3200: 1. Vicioso (OV) 9:15.05; 8. Fiore (FTL) 9:40.47; 4x400 relay: 1. Piper 3:15.42; 3. Columbus 3:16.72; 6. Miramar 3:19.53; Shot put: 1. Rivers (OAKL) 54-4; 4. Dem. Dorceus (FTL) 51-11; 5. Cooper (COL) 50-6.75; 6. Des. Dorceus (FTL) 50-4.75; Discus: Des. Dorceus (FTL) 165-6; 3. Dem. Dorceus (FTL) 159-2; 4. Mannings (MC) 159-2; 8. Raoul (NM) 147-2; Triple jump: 1. Peterson (SAR) 49-0.25; 6. Shaw (MSD) 46-0; High jump: 1. Joseph (TARA) 6-9.50; 4. Palomino (MON) 6-3.50; 8. Clarke (MIR) 6-1.50; Pole vault: 1. St. Pierre (LM) 14-9; 2. Boddie (CS) 14-4.25; 3. Farrell (STA) 13-9.75.

Adaptive (Wheelchair): 800: 1. Gonzalez (FTL) 2:40.56; 2. Bouie (FTL) 2:41.53; 3. Moore (FH) 3:15.51; 200: 1. Bouie (FTL) 36.35; 2. Gonzalez (FTL) 40.58; 3. Moore (FH) 49.22; Shot put: 1. Motley (SAND) 20-7.25; 2. Gonzalez (FTL) 17-10.75; 3. Bouie (FTL) 15-9.75.

Girls team scores (Top 5): 1. St. Thomas Aquinas 82; 2. Miami Southridge 44; 3. Piper 37; 4. Windermere 30. Evans 30; 6. Flanagan 34.

Individual results: 4x800 relay: 1. Newsome 9:21.20; 8. Piper 9:34.30; 100 hurdles: 1. Jones (SRIG) 13.73; 2. Glenn (WELL) 14.25; 3. McNeil (PIP) 14.31; 4. Smith (STA) 14.32; 5. Frye (STA) 14.44; 6. Carter (FLAN) 14.71; 100: 1. Sears (PBG) 11.72; 2. Allers (STA) 11.79; 3. Carter (FLAN) 11.82; 6. Brown (STA) 12.02; 1600: 1. Hendrix (RV) 4:53.70; 3. Shapiro (MPAL) 5:00.17; 5. Pustilnik (SR) 5:03.54; 6. Rodriguez (CR) 5z:03.70; 4x100 relay: 1. St. Thomas Aquinas 46.28; 4. Miami Killian 47.88; 7. North Miami 48.53; 8. Park Vista 48.99; 400: 1. Butler (PIP) 52.25; 4. Scille (WELL) 54.87; 7. Downie (PIP) 55.79; 8. Washington (STA) 56.19; 300 hurdles: 1. Chatfield (STA) 41.19; 2. Jones (SRIG) 41.39; 3. Glasco (STA) 42.23; 5. Carter (FLAN) 43.54; 6. Glenn (WELL) 44.29; 200: 1. Butler (PIP) 23.91; 2. Sears (PBG) 23.98; 3. Allers (STA) 24.23; 4. Carter (FLAN) 24.38; 3200: 1. Hendrix (RV) 10:33.25; 8. McGreevy (STA) 10:54.19; 4x400 relay: 1. St. Thomas Aquinas 3:43.72; 2. Piper 3:45.51; 3. Flanagan 3:47.86; 4. Southridge 3:48.11; 6. South Dade 3:54.08; 7. North Miami 3:54.66; Shot put: 1. Valentin (EVANS) 41-9.25; 2. Josue (SP) 421-5; 4. Largins (SRIG) 39-6.50; Discus: 1. Lynn (SR) 133-7; 4. Bustamante (CB) 125-4; 6. Koonce (NM) 118-7; Long jump: 1. Frye (STA) 18-8.753. Jones (SRIG) 18-5.25; 5. Wood (CR) 17-9; Triple jump: 1. Ugarde (WIND) 38-11; 2. Holton (HOM) 38-5; 4. Wood (CR) 37-5.75; High jump: 1. Jones (SRIG) 5-9.75; 2. Morgan (SD) 5-7.75; 3. Lowenstein (STA) 5-5.75; 6. Ho (VAR) 5-3.75; 7. Sheeres (STA) 5-3.75; Pole vault: 1. Ellis (CS) 11-3.75.

Adaptive (Wheelchair): 800: 1. Matos (WO) 2:55.35; 2. Phillips (FLAN) 3:15.61; 200: 1. Moore (WO) 41.52; 2. Phillips (FLAN) 46.74

Class 3A

Boys team scores (Top 5): 1. Miami Northwestern 56; 2. Hillsborough 39; 3. Carol City 34; 4. Orange Park 30; Lehigh 28; 6. Boyd Anderson 25.

Individual results: 4x800 relay: 1. Vanguard 7:48.60; 2. Dillard 7:54.88; 6. Belen Jesuit 8:00.19; 110 hurdles; 1. Williams (BE) 14.08; 5. Holmes (MNW) 14.47; 6. Thomas (PBL) 14.51; 100: 1. Fleming (MNW) 10.62; 2. Stuart (MNW) 10.71; 5. Ware (BA) 10.98; 1600: 1. Brittenham (ESTERO) 4:14.73; 4. Roa (BJ) 4:21.77; 4x100 relay: 1. Miami Northwestern 40.74; 3. Northeast 41.68; 5. Boyd Anderson 41.82; 6; Carol City 42.02; 400: 1. Collier (OP) 46.33; 2. Ferguson (CCTY) 47.63; 4. Rhoden (BA) 48.40; 6. Deas (BE) 48.89; 300 hurdles: 1. Williams (BE) 36.54; Anderson (CCTY) 36.58; 4. Joseph (CCTY) 37.99; 800: 1. Brittenham (ESTERO) 1:52.95; 3. Quinn (MNW) 1:53.75; 7. Demelien (DILL) 1:54.59; 200: 1. Fleming (MNW) 21.01; 2. Stuart (NMW) 21.78; 4. Ware (BA) 21.91; 3200: 1. Geiger (ROB) 9:16.72; 3. Vento (BJ) 9:25.39; 4x400 relay: 1. Carol City 3:11.50; 2. Boyd Anderson 3:15.51; Discus: 1. Lemmon (FM) 204-3; 8. Avin (PPC) 151-6; Long jump: 1. Davis (LEH) 23-6.25; 2. Tatham (PPC) 23-0.75; 6. Harris (BB) 22-2.50; High jump: 1. Chaney (BJ) 6-7.50; 2. Richards (NE) 6-5.50.

Girls team scores (Top 5): 1. Miami Northwestern 98.25; 2. Chiles 46; 3. Northeast 42; 4. Niceville 34.5; 5. Mater Academy 33.

Individual results: 4x800 relay: 1. Chiles 9:07.81; 2. Dillard 9:21.35; 3. Miami Northwestern 9:22.28; 4. Mater Academy 9:22.59; 100 hurdles; 1. Hart (MNW) 13.78; 4. Kinloch (PPC) 14.45; 8. Thomas (NE) 15.27; 100: 1. Mills (CRKS) 11.66; 5. Washington (MNW) 11.98; 8. Burton (MNW) 12.16; 1600: 1. Lastra (MA) 4:50.62; 8. Coleman (DILL) 5:08.17; 4x100 relay: 1. Miami Northwestern 45.40; 2. Northeast 46.01; 400: 1. Ford (NE) 53.23; 2. Isaac (PPC) 55.68; 3. Johnson (NOR) 56.27; 4. Scott (NOR) 56.32; 6. Smith (MNW) 57.33; 300 hurdles: 1. Arrington (PF) 42.98; 2. Kinloch (PPC) 43.56; 3. Hart (MNW) 43.85; 4. Cassels (DWY) 44.62; 6. Fleurimond (DWY) 44.96; 7. Fuller (BA) 45.06; 800: 1. Mickens-malik (MATER) 2:10.80; 6. Hill (NE) 2:16.38; 200: 1. Ford (NE) 23.45; 6. Burton (MNW) 24.42; 8. Scott (NOR) 24.74; 3200: 1. Valby (EL) 10:10.45; 2. Lastra (MA) 10:29.85; 4x400 relay: 1. Northeast 3:41.42; 2. Miami Northwestern 3:45.64; 4. Miami Norland 3:48.15; 6. Dwyer 3:54.91; Shot put: 1. Richard (MNW) 45-7.75; Discus: 1. Taylor (BART) 148-10; 2. Richard (MNW) 145-9; 6. Mosley (MNW) 127-2; Long jump: 1. Collins (LEON) 18-9.25; 2. Robinson (MNW) 18-4.50; 4. Kingcade (MNW) 17-10.75; Triple jump: 1. Collins (CBIA) 41-3.75; 2. Robinson (MNW) 39-10; 4. Jobe (MNW) 37-6.50.

Class 2A

Boys team scores (Top 5): 1. Bolles 64; 2. Rickards 50; 3. Dunbar49; 4. Lake Wales 43; 5. Cardinal Gibbons 30.

Individual results: 4x800 relay: 1. Lake Wales 7:51.53; 6. Pine Crest 8:08.07; 110 hurdles: 1. Dagrin (BTW) 14.52; 5. Saddler (CG) 15.13; 4x100 relay: 1. Dunbar 40.27; 3. Coconut Creek 42.11; 4. American Heritage 42.28; 7. Booker T. Washington 42.80; 400: 1. Williams (PAL) 47.60; 2. Parker (AH) 47.94; 4. Cox (CM) 48.69; 300 hurdles: 1. Bryant (RICK) 36.58; 2. Wright (H) 37.58; 3. Saddler (CG) 37.76; 6. Calixte (SUN) 39.64; 8. Dagrin (BTW) 39.83; 200: 1. Smith (MUL) 21.29; 8. Cox (CM) 22.05; 4x400 relay: 1. Rickards 3:13.12; 4. American Heritage 3:18.77;7. Cardinal Gibbons 3:22.10; 8. Booker T. Washington 3:22.42; Shot put: 1. Wilson (TRP) 53-8.25; 2. Ferguson (H) 53-3; High jump: 1. Snowden (DUN) 6-11.50; 2. Marseille (CG) 6-9.503. Sauder (CAL) 6-9.50; 7. Gramentine (SA) 6-3.50; Pole vault: 1. Nutt (CG) 14-9; 2. Camacho (ABM) 14-9.

Girls team scores (Top 5): 1. Hallandale 66; 2. Cocoa 64.25; 3. American Heritage 59; 4. Pine Crest 39; 5. Raines 37.25

Individual results: 4x800 relay: 1. Pine Crest 9:18.46; 6. Ransom Everglades 9:51.11; 100 hurdles; 1. Ashantae Harvey (H) 14.12; 5. Coleman (SUN) 15.09; 6. Ashanti Harvey (H) 15.15; 100: 1. Norton (AH) 11.94; 4. Cadet (AH) 12.20; 5. Laflauer (H) 12.21; 1600: 1. Varela (GP) 4z;57.64; 2. Yared (PC) 4:58.42; 4. Faulhaber (PC) 5:08.27; 8. Tymorek (SA) 5:12.28; 4x100 relay: 1. Jones 46.39; 2. American Heritage 46.96; 6. Cardinal Gibbons 47.96; 8. Pompano Beach 49.09; 400: 1. Smith (SUN) 53.58; 4. Williams (H) 55.19; 5. Thompson (AH) 55.39; 300 hurdles: 1. Ashantae Harvey (H) 42.42; ; 5. Jones (CG) 44.68; 7. Coleman (SUN) 44.99; 800: 1. Varela (GP) 2:09.82; 3. Kavanagh 2:11.53 (CAL) 7. Barrett (AH) 2:15.03; 200: 1. Charles (COCOA) 23.92; 3. Cadet (AH) 24.41; 7. Laflauer (H) 24.83; 3200: 1. Yared (PC) 10:38.73; 3. Faulhaber (PC) 10:49.42; 4. Tymorek (SA) 10:56.29; 4x400 relay: 1. American Heritage 3:43.47; 3. Hallandale 3:51.21; Shot put: 1. Stallworth (FLAH) 42-0.75; 3. Sanford (H) 38-9; Discus: 1. Sanford (H) 134-1; Long jump: 1. Castillo (H) 20-3; 3. Joseph (AH) 18-10.75; Triple jump: 1. Johnson (EPS) 40-4.25; 2. Joseph (AH) 40-4.

Class 1A

Boys team scores (Top 5): 1. First Academy 65; 2. Mount Dora Christian 55; 3. Oak Hall 47; 4. St. John Neumann 35; 5. Bishop Snyder 29.

Individual results: 110 hurdles: 1. Shields (FA) 14.27; 4. Pittman (SFH) 15.43; 1600: 1. Brown (MAC) 4:20.92; 6. Anderson (SFH) 4:27.69; 300 hurdles: 1. Shields (FA) 38.78; 2. Pittman (SFH) 39.88; 200: 1. Brown (OH) 21.76; 7. Acevedo (WC) 22.68; 3200: 1. Curtis (MDC) 9:22.27; 8. Anderson (SFH) 9:43.66; 4x400 relay: ; Shot put: 1. Hoeffner (JC) 50-1.75; 6. Tinsley (WA) 44-10.75; 7. David (DOC) 44-8.75; Discus: 1. Hoeffner (JCAR) 155-11; 2. Tinsley (WA) 150-2; Long jump: 1. Chance (BS) 23-6.25; 5. Villas (HC) 21-9; Triple jump: 1. Chance (BS) 46-11.50; 8. Villas (HC) 42-9; High jump: 1. Pottinger (FLAC) 6-3.25; Pole vault: 1. Rimmer (PENC) 14-9; 4. Coulson (HC) 13-9.25; 6. Miller 13-9.25; 8. Louis (HC) 13-3.50.

Girls team scores (Top 5): 1. Evangelical Christian 51; 2. Lakeland Christian 49; 3. Oak Hall 47; 4. FAU 45; 5. Admiral Farragut 31.

Individual results: 4x100 relay: 1. Oak Hall 48.26; 5. Westminster Christian 49.28; Shot put: 1. Lecointe (BS) 421-3.25; Blackburn (HC) 37-0.25; Discus: 1. Bergquist (SWFC) 159-1; 2. Blackburn (HC) 157-4; High jump: 1. Wilson (LAKC) 5-3.75; 2. Stanton (SFH) 5-3.75.